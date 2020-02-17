Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle has been named the Big 12’s player of the week following his performances against Iowa State and Kansas.
The senior forward averaged 23.5 points and nine rebounds a game for the Sooners in contests against Iowa State (20 points) and Kansas (27 points).
The 27 points at Allen Fieldhouse is the most by a visiting player that Kansas has allowed this season. He also had 12 rebounds in that contest and he is the only Big 12 player to produce two games of at least 27 points and 12 rebounds.
The Sooners will play No. 1 Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday.