Texas Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma guard Kristian Doolittle (21) shoots the ball over Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Kyle Phillips/The Norman Transcript via AP)

 Kyle Phillips

Kristian Doolittle expected to be preparing for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Instead the Oklahoma senior will spend his fourth consecutive day without basketball, which is his longest stretch away from the sport this year.

There are no hard feelings that his final journey to March Madness was derailed by COVID-19.

“The way it ended was unfortunate but you got to think bigger than basketball in terms of everyone’s health and safety,” Doolittle said during a Tuesday teleconference. “The widespread fear of getting the coronavirus and things like that, that’s something that’s bigger than basketball.

“It’s unfortunate, but you got to understand it was a health decision, not a business decision.”

Doolittle was in Kansas City preparing for a Big 12 Tournament game last Thursday when dominoes started falling. The league’s postseason event was canceled in the morning followed by an NCAA announcement that afternoon that their 68-team postseason tournament would not be played.

OU coach Lon Kruger met with the team and said he was proud of his players and their resiliency.

As for Doolittle, he’s in his hometown of Edmond deciding his next move. He’ll have an opportunity to focus on the next level of basketball.

He’ll always remember the good times during his four-year career at Oklahoma.

“I’ll remember the good relationships that I had with my teammates that have come and gone,” Doolittle said. “Just to know I always improved (with) each other. That’s something I’ll always remember. I played hard and things like that. Ultimately, I had a good time.”

The team helped him improve his leadership role, especially as the lone senior this season.

“What I learned is the leadership role is one of the most difficult roles there is on the team. To be a mentor for my teammates and having the most experience on the team, I had a lot of growing pains just connecting to always being positive, always encouraging even when things weren’t exactly going well for me,” Doolittle said. “I had to put aside the personal things and focus on what’s best for the team. I feel like I got better at that as the season went along.

“It’s not the easiest thing in the world. You have to think about what’s going on. It’s not the easiest thing to not think about what you’ve got personally going on. Whenever I was able to get over that, the smoother things went for the team.”

Doolittle is looking forward to watching the team in the future.

“They’re going to be really good next year. Without putting me in the picture, Austin (Reaves) and Brady (Manek) are going to be better. Jamal (Bieniemy) and De’Vion (Harmon) will offensively get better,” Doolittle said. “People will expand into different roles and different responsibilities. I know they’ll make the most improvements they can over the summer with all the workouts they’ll have.

“Krug does a really good job, I’ve said this multiples times, of putting people in the right position to be successful. Working with the strength that each individual player has and ultimately creating plays for players to do those things at a high level, whether it’s driving, shooting or kicking or catching and shooting. They’re taking a step in the right direction, for sure.”

Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be expected to be reported across the state.

Below you can find all the coverage of interest in Tulsa and around Oklahoma, with no paywall.

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread
Education

'This is uncharted territory:' School districts urge employees, students not to come back to school if they travel to high-risk countries during spring break as coronavirus continues to spread

  • By Kyle Hinchey Tulsa World

Although Gov. Kevin Stitt has encouraged schools to remain open, public and private schools across the Tulsa metro are ready to cancel classes if health officials deem it necessary in the coming weeks.

Oral Roberts cancels athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year

Video: Coronavirus update from Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum

Coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements

+7
Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open
State & Regional

Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open

  • By Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World

The latest case is considered presumptive until federal health officials confirm the test results. One other case is pending confirmation, and one case has been confirmed.

Cruise ship update: Oklahomans with no symptoms say they're being quarantined amid confusing directives

OU, OSU move to online classes through April 3; ORU plans to return to campus after spring break

Related: Oklahoma to receive nearly $7 million from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fight coronavirus

Sources: Two TU football players quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure

+3
Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days
Washington
AP

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

  • By Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Taking drastic action Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to …

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391