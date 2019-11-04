NORMAN – Oklahoma will open its 2019-20 basketball season without lone senior Kristian Doolittle available against UTSA on Tuesday night.
Doolittle is being penalized one game by the NCAA for participating in an unsanctioned summer league basketball game.
“The NCAA has got this rule that to play in a summer league game, you have to get certified permission to do that. Doo didn’t do that so he has to penalized a game, one game,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “If he was a freshman, I’d understand that. But either a lapse in judgment or a poor decision on Doo’s part, it cost him. It cost our team. Hate to see that. Certainly Doo understood the rule.”
OU, which self-reported the rule violation, just recently received the NCAA’s ruling.
“That was the expectation. They have been pretty consistent with their rulings,” Kruger said. “If you play in a game unsanctioned, you have to sit a game.”
Freshman De’Vion Harmon, who will make his debut on Tuesday, said the team will have to make up for Doolittle’s absence.
“Me and the other 13 of us, we gotta step up. I take that on my shoulders,” Harmon said. “I gotta come in. We're going to miss a good 15-20 points out of Doo so I think I got to make that up.”
Tuesday’s contest reunites Kruger against UTSA head coach Steve Henson, who is a former OU assistant coach.
“It’s good to see him and it’s good to know that he’s doing a great job at Texas-San Antonio,” Kruger said. “But then of course you both want to win and one of you is not, so that tempers the win for either side. It’s good to see him and he’s doing a great job.”
The Sooners captured an exhibition win over Southeastern State last week and took part in a closed scrimmage at SMU on Friday.
“I thought we carried a lot of that exhibition game over in terms of things that we needed to work on (at SMU),” Kruger said. “I thought our guys did a good job. You forget that only a couple or three of these guys have played in a Big 12-type game before. It’s a good experience for them to get out here against another good Division I opponent tomorrow night.”
Kruger also announced that freshmen Anyang Garang (6-8 forward) and Rick Issanza (7-1 center) will redshirt this season.