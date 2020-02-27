Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle underwent a successful procedure on his broken nose on Thursday morning, according to the basketball program’s Twitter account.
Doolittle suffered the injury during the Feb. 22 Bedlam game when he took an elbow to his face following an Oklahoma State layup.
OU expects Doolittle to be available for Saturday’s game at West Virginia.
Despite wearing a protective mask in a game for the first time, Doolittle scored a game-high 19 points in the Sooners’ 65-51 win over Texas Tech on Tuesday night.
The senior forward was asked how difficult it was to remain mentally strong while wearing the mask.
“It’s tough not to think about your nose when it’s broken. But, like I said, I’ll deal with it whenever I get hit in it and luckily,” Doolittle added, while knocking his knuckles on a wooden table, “I haven’t been hit in it.
“(It’s about) just being able to do what my team needed me to do. I’ll deal with the personal pain later.”