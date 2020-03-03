NORMAN — Oklahoma’s ugly game ended with a nightmarish result on Tuesday night.
Texas guard Matt Coleman banked in a 3-pointer with four-tenths of a second remaining to stun the Sooners 52-51 in a grind-it-out battle at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Making it even worse for the Sooners — who had been riding the momentum of back-to-back ranked wins last week — is that Kristian Doolittle could have iced the game with 6.1 seconds remaining.
OU’s lone senior — who was recognized just two hours earlier — missed both free throws, setting up Coleman’s heroics.
Coleman took the rebound, drove upcourt and launched his game-winning shot from the left wing.
“It’s a combination of a little passion, a little luck and a little bit of March,” Coleman said after the contest. “I didn’t call ‘bank,’ but I knew it was good.”
“That was all him and all our guys for 40 minutes in a very imperfect game,” UT coach Shaka Smart said.
Doolittle entered Tuesday having scored 19 points in back-to-back wins over No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 20 West Virginia. He had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his final LNC appearance, but he probably will be reliving his two missed free throws for quite some time. He didn’t attend the postgame news conference.
“It’s really tough,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Everyone (who) has been in competition knows how disappointing that can be. We can’t change it.
“He will have that memory for a long time, but he’s going to work through it. His teammates will help him and he’ll be better on Saturday (at TCU).”
Tuesday’s game featured opponents with shared records and motivation for a victory to grab the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
The Longhorns (19-11, 9-8 Big 12) have won five straight games. Oklahoma fell to 18-12, 8-9.
Texas led 30-26 at intermission and the teams were not separated by more than six points in the second half.
The game lacked flow, which didn’t allow the LNC crowd to get revved up until the final minutes.
Up until the decisive moments, the biggest cheers came when former OU quarterback Blake Bell was shown on the video board chugging a beer and then football coach Lincoln Riley responding by chugging his Vitaminwater.
How stagnant was this game?
The teams were tied at 37 with 12:09 left. At the final media timeout, the contest was square at 43 at the 3:45 mark. The rivals only managed six points each during the eight-minute stretch.
Oklahoma looked in control with 26 seconds left when Brady Manek hit two free throws to gain a 50-47 lead. Coleman responded with a quick layup to cut it to 50-49 with 19 seconds to go.
Manek made 1-of-2 free throws after immediately being fouled to give the Sooners a 51-49 lead.
Coleman missed a short jump shot, but Doolittle missed his two free throws to set up Texas’ game-winning play.
What was Kruger’s message after the game?
“The way it ended, there was nothing I could say in the locker room to make them feel better,” Kruger said. “I’m proud of the fight and proud of the effort.”
OU shot just 28% from the field and 2-of-20 from the 3-point line. Austin Reaves ended with 13 points and Manek scored 10.
Oklahoma wraps up the regular season with a Saturday trip to TCU. Game time is 5 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.