November and December have been important months for Oklahoma.
The Sooners take a 5-0 record into Monday’s 8:30 p.m contest against Stanford at Kansas City’s Sprint Center. Over the past three seasons, OU is a combined 27-3 during that stretch, which has boosted the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.
“The nonconference schedule has been very important in terms of the NCAA Tournament invitation,” OU coach Lon Kruger said on Sunday. “Again, this group has a chance to make a lot of progress and improve over the next few weeks and months. So we’ll see.”
Stanford (6-0) will provide a tough test for Oklahoma. The survivor will face either Missouri or Butler on Tuesday night for the Hall of Fame Classic title. A consolation game also will be played.
The Sooners are searching for a strong start to Monday’s game. Despite the unblemished record, OU has only led once at halftime. A 40-minute game is needed.
“That’s the goal. We talk about it. We address it in terms of trying to make each possession significant and each possession the most important one,” Kruger said. “We’ve obviously strung together better possessions in the second half than the first. We’ll keep searching for ways to get something similar in the first half.”
Kruger was asked if there was a specific area targeted for improvement during this two-games-in-two-days stretch.
“Consistency on the offensive end, for sure. We’ve been a little more consistent defensively than offensively,” Kruger said. “But obviously five games into it, we have to improve across the board – probably more on the offensive end.”
Stanford and OU share two common opponents.
Oklahoma beat William & Mary (75-70) and Maryland Eastern Shore (91-64). Stanford defeated William & Mary 81-50 and Maryland Eastern Shore 76-55.
Junior Oscar da Silva, a 6-9 forward, is averaging 15.8 points and 5.0 rebounds, while freshman Tyrell Terry (6-1 guard) is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists a contest.
“They have a good team. They are off to a good start. They have a lot of different guys who can score,” Kruger said. “They have a good combination of veteran guys and young guys. It is similar to ours. They mesh together, it appears, very well.”