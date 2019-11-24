Oklahoma vs. Stanford
8:30 p.m. Monday, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN2; KMOD fm97.5, KTBZ am1430
Oklahoma (5-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bieniemy;6-5;6.4;4.0
G;Reaves;6-5;16.6;5.0
G;Harmon;6-1;9.8;4.4
F;Manek;6-9;13.8;6.4
F;Doolittle;6-7;16.5;10.0
Stanford (6-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Davis;6-3;9.7;3.2*
G;Wills;6-6;4.7;4.8
G;Terry;6-1;15.2;4.2
F;da Silva;6-9;15.8;5.0
F;Jones;6-7;9.7;3.3
*Assists per game
Oklahoma (5-0) and Stanford (6-0) will take their unbeaten records into Monday’s semifinal game of the 2019 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. … The winner will face either Missouri or Butler in Tuesday’s championship game. … Kristian Doolittle is averaging 16.5 points and 10 rebounds through his first four games this season and is the only Big 12 player averaging a double-double. … Austin Reaves is averaging a team-high 16.6 points for OU. … Oklahoma is playing Stanford for the first time since the 1997 NCAA Tournament and the Cardinal lead the all-time series 2-1. … The Sooners are 7-1 against Pac-12 opponents during the Kruger era.