Oklahoma vs. Stanford

8:30 p.m. Monday, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN2; KMOD fm97.5, KTBZ am1430

Oklahoma (5-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Bieniemy;6-5;6.4;4.0

G;Reaves;6-5;16.6;5.0

G;Harmon;6-1;9.8;4.4

F;Manek;6-9;13.8;6.4

F;Doolittle;6-7;16.5;10.0

Stanford (6-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Davis;6-3;9.7;3.2*

G;Wills;6-6;4.7;4.8

G;Terry;6-1;15.2;4.2

F;da Silva;6-9;15.8;5.0

F;Jones;6-7;9.7;3.3

*Assists per game

Oklahoma (5-0) and Stanford (6-0) will take their unbeaten records into Monday’s semifinal game of the 2019 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. … The winner will face either Missouri or Butler in Tuesday’s championship game. … Kristian Doolittle is averaging 16.5 points and 10 rebounds through his first four games this season and is the only Big 12 player averaging a double-double. … Austin Reaves is averaging a team-high 16.6 points for OU. … Oklahoma is playing Stanford for the first time since the 1997 NCAA Tournament and the Cardinal lead the all-time series 2-1. … The Sooners are 7-1 against Pac-12 opponents during the Kruger era.

