KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kristen Doolittle smiled a little when he talked about his Big 12 Tournament history.
“It’s nice. This is the furthest I’ve ever been,” Doolittle said this week.
Oklahoma earned the No. 3 seed in the conference’s postseason event and, for the first time since Buddy Hield was scoring points for the Sooners in the 2015-16 season, OU will play on Thursday.
OU will face No. 6 West Virginia at 8:30 p.m. at the Sprint Center.
It will be a unique atmosphere as no fans will be allowed inside the building except for those holding one of 125 tickets allowed each school due to COVID-19 fears.
Oklahoma (19-12) could have been the No. 7 seed in the tournament, which would have meant a Wednesday game. Instead, the Sooners will be among the last two teams playing after beating TCU last weekend.
“Having the first-day bye gives us more time to rest and things like that,” Doolittle said.
The Sooners swept the regular-season series with West Virginia, winning 69-59 in Norman and 73-62 on the road just 12 days ago.
OU coach Lon Kruger said the benefit goes both ways since West Virginia will have a fresh recall of his roster.
“Both teams are going to be motivated to do whatever they have to do to play on Friday night,” Kruger said. “It’s just a one-game tournament three times in Kansas City. Guys know how tough it will be starting with West Virginia.”
The Mountaineers (21-10) will be focused on the Sooners’ three-headed monster of Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves. The trio combined for 47 points in the home victory and scored 44 points in the second win.
Doolittle, who was named to the All-Big 12 first team, has the Mountaineers’ attention.
“Doolittle is a really good player,” WVU’s Derek Culver said. “He attacks from all three levels. He can score it inside, mid-range and from the 3. When you have a high-dynamic player like that, you have to really be on your P's and Q's when it comes to defensing things.”
What stands out about West Virginia?
"The physicality, of course ... man, they're strong,” said OU’s Austin Reaves, who is coming off a 41-point performance at TCU. "And they're a problem. I mean, offensive rebounds, I think they got 21 when they were here and then 20 when we went there. So we have to cut that down and just play our game."
While both teams seem secure with the NCAA Tournament hopes, it’s important to have momentum as well as earn a higher seeding with victories in the Big 12 event.
“Definitely not as much pressure,” Doolittle said. “(It) doesn’t hurt to win one more game. TCU was the game we really had to circle. That really solidified everything for our postseason.
“But we’re not just satisfied with just getting there. We’ll worry about the tournament Sunday when we get around to that. Right now, we’re focused on West Virginia.”