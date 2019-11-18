NORMAN — As the seconds ticked down during Monday’s game between Oklahoma and William & Mary, the crimson-and-cream crowd inside Lloyd Noble Center began having some nervous moments.
This wasn’t a typical nonconference November home game. The Colonial Athletic Association school owned the scoreboard for much of the contest while aiming toward an upset over the Sooners.
OU’s big three of Kristian Doolittle (19 points), Austin Reaves (18) and Brady Manek (10) would not let it happen on this evening.
Oklahoma remained unbeaten following a 75-70 victory. The Sooners (4-0) will host Maryland Eastern Shore at 7 p.m. Thursday in the week’s second on-campus game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
After gathering back-to-back neutral site wins over Minnesota and Oregon State, OU faced its biggest test of the young season.
“Very obviously a tough ball game,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought William & Mary did great. They dictated to us much of the night. Our guys battled there down the stretch and had some good defensive stops, big buckets on the offensive end, but a great learning opportunity.”
William & Mary (4-1) led 39-37 at halftime and kept the Sooners at arm’s length until the game’s final moments.
“William & Mary was good,” Kruger said. “I thought they were extremely well-prepared, and the kids played great … we were knocking on the door and then it’d widen back out to five or seven and we’d get back. It took a lot to get over that hump.”
Manek drilled a 3-pointer with 2:48 left to tie the game and had a fast-break dunk on the next possession to give the Sooners a 70-68 lead with 2:14 to go.
The go-ahead basket was sparked by De’Vion Harmon’s mid-court steal and assist to the junior. A Reaves jumper and free throws would close it out.
“Every time you get the opportunity, not that you want games to be tight late, but when they are, you got to step up and focus and do things better,” Kruger said. “Hopefully, we’ll learn a bit from this. Not just the late game situation, but even opening the ballgame.
“I don’t think we opened with the energy that William & Mary did. Certainly, have to make them exceed or match us on our home court. We’ll learn things like that. Obviously, the late game is something that’s difficult to practice and good to see the guys deliver when they needed to.”
William & Mary was led by Nathan Knight, who had 30 points and eight rebounds.
Reaves also had eight rebounds and five assists on his stat line.
“Austin, he was great. Obviously, made some big buckets in critical times when we were just trying to stay within reach,” Kruger said. “He had a couple of good buckets. Then obviously the one late on the left baseline. He’s a guy that’s comfortable with the ball in that situation.”
Kruger then turned attention toward Reaves, Doolittle and Manek, who were sitting next to him.
“These three guys all stepped and delivered in the last couple of minutes,” the OU coach said. “It’s great to see that.”
Earlier Monday, Doolittle was named Big 12 men’s basketball player of the week. He had 19 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Oregon State.