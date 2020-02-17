NORMAN – The chance for a court-storming win against the nation’s top team hasn’t come often for Oklahoma.
The last time that the Sooners faced a No. 1 team in Norman was 1997, when Kansas escaped with a 70-68 victory after Nate Erdmann and Eduardo Najera missed game-tying shots in the final seconds.
Twenty-three years later, Oklahoma has a chance to reset the national polls when it faces No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night. Game time is 8 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center.
“It’s an opportunity tomorrow to get to play against the No. 1 team in the country,” OU’s Austin Reaves said. “If you aren’t happy about that, then you probably shouldn’t be playing basketball.”
Baylor is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the fifth consecutive week, which ties the longest stretch at the top spot by any team since Kentucky in 2015.
The Bears (23-1, 12-0 in Big 12) has won 22 games in a row, including a 61-57 triumph at home against the Sooners on Jan. 20.
Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6) historically has had success against No. 1 teams in Norman. OU is 6-2, including a five-game win streak between 1987-95.
OU has had recent success playing at the Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners have won four straight games in the building by an average of 18 points. Oklahoma has also shot 49.1% in those games.
Baylor will be a strong test, OU coach Lon Kruger said.
“They are totally deserving of the No. 1 ranking and (have) been there for more than a month,” Kruger said. “They have all of the pieces. Scott (Drew) does a great job. The players are playing with a high level of confidence. They are great defensively and attacking all the time offensively. They are very good.”
OU had a good chance to win at Baylor this season, but Reaves’ 3-pointer to take the lead with four seconds remaining was off.
Kristian Doolittle pointed to the Sooners’ shooting percentage (35.0%) which was elevated by a flurry of late baskets.
“We know we didn’t play our best game out there shooting-wise. We watched film of that game and we saw how many shots, if we could take back, that we would,” Doolittle said. “We’ve made it a focus of getting a good shot every time.”
Oklahoma’s defense was able to keep the Sooners in the game during the first meeting. Baylor shot 34.9%, which is its fourth-lowest this season.
“Defensively, we played their guards the best that they’ve been played all year,” said Doolittle, who was named the Big 12’s player of the week on Monday. “We have to replicate that tomorrow.”
Added Reaves: “We guarded their guards really well and that’s something we have to do tomorrow. We had our chance to win down there and we didn’t. We get another opportunity tomorrow and we’re ready for it.”