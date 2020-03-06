Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle has tunnel vision on Saturday’s game against TCU.
There’s no looking back at his two missed free throws which proved costly in a last-second loss to Texas on Tuesday night. There’s no looking forward on scenarios about where the Sooners will be seeded in the Big 12 Tournament.
Only 40 minutes of basketball against the Horned Frogs is on his radar.
“It was very tough to lose a game like that (against Texas),” Doolittle said. “But I’m kind of over it. It’s in the past. I’m focused on TCU now.”
It was Doolittle’s first words about the 52-51 setback against the Longhorns. OU held a two-point lead with 6.1 seconds left when the senior missed two free throws, opening the door for Matt Coleman’s game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining.
OU coach Lon Kruger said he had no speech for Doolittle.
“There’s nothing much that you can say. He understands. It’s hard being the guy with the target on your back all the time. That’s the role you play,” Kruger said. “With that, there’s going to be disappointment, but you have to bounce back and play the next one with even more motivation.”
Doolittle said the Sooners were “kind of guilty of looking ahead a little bit in what could have been had we would have won against Texas. We kind of let the moment slip away from us.
“We have to be solely focused on TCU. We’ll deal with whatever happens after that.”
There are numerous scenarios for OU in next week’s Big 12 Tournament at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.
The Sooners (18-12, 8-9 Big 12) could finish as high as the No. 3 seed or fall as far as the No. 7 seed. The top six seeds earn a first-round bye.
Oklahoma could be a No. 3, 4 or 5 seed if it defeats TCU. A loss would drop OU to No. 5 or No. 7, depending on the final combination of results from Saturday’s Big 12 action. OU plays last with a 5 p.m. start.
Kruger said he’ll pay attention to conference games before the Sooners’ contest.
“We’ll watch as fans. It won’t make any difference in terms of what we need to do, in terms of going out and playing as well as we possibly can,” Kruger said. “It certainly will make a difference in the standings and the seedings, but that doesn’t change our motivation to play well.”
Oklahoma beat TCU 83-63 on Jan. 18, but Doolittle says this is not the same opponent they faced nearly two weeks ago.
“They are playing with a lot of confidence now after a really big home win against Baylor. They are playing really well as a team,” Doolittle said. “The first time we played against them, they weren’t factors on the scouting report, but everyone is a threat at this point of the season.
“We have to be able to match their intensity and play with more.”