Oklahoma opens its 2019-20 men’s basketball season with a 6:30 p.m. exhibition contest against visiting Southeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
The Sooners return a core of three starters from last season's 20-14 club in Jamal Bieniemy, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek.
Manek will compete against his older brother, Kellen Manek, who averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game for Southeastern last season after transferring from Oral Roberts.
The Sooners open the regular season at home Nov. 5 against UTSA.