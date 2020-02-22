STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s stumbling basketball team will now meet the make-or-break portion of its schedule.
Following the Sooners’ lopsided 83-66 loss to Oklahoma State — the program’s worst defeat in Bedlam during the past decade — the regrouping period must happen quickly.
OU (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) will follow Saturday’s loss with games against Texas Tech (8 p.m. Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City) and at No. 17 West Virginia (3 p.m. Saturday).
“You really don’t have a choice how to respond, you have to bounce back,” said OU coach Lon Kruger, whose team has lost three straight for the first time this year. “We realize today’s performance wasn’t what we wanted, for sure, but it’s a tough place and they played great and we didn’t. We’ve gotta bounce back and play much better against Tech.”
Saturday’s contest inside Gallagher-Iba Arena will need to be scrubbed from the minds of Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek, the team’s top two scorers.
Doolittle managed 13 points, but he had a season-high seven turnovers. Manek only had two points, the junior’s lowest-scoring output since his freshman season.
“It’s hard when shots aren’t going. Some people respond and Brady’s been here before,” Kruger said. “So he knows he’s gotta bounce back and get his head up and keep working to make shots.
“Doo, of course, he got hit there in the nose and never did really bounce back after that. But they’re veteran guys that know there’s four (games) left and didn’t feel good about losing one today.”
OSU coach Mike Boynton spoke about the defense on OU’s top players.
“We made a really, really conscious effort. If the game isn’t going to go the way we want, it’s going to be on our terms (against Manek),” Boynton said. “He’s a really good player, but he has some limitations and we needed to make him play to those limitations a little bit more. He shot eight shots, and only four of them from 3 and didn’t make any. It was because we had guys there pretty much every time he caught it.”
Boynton said about Doolittle: “He had 13 points on 11 shots. So, pretty inefficient for a guy who plays around the basket quite a bit. He was able to get to the free-throw line and make up for it because there were a lot of fouls called in the game. He’s had an All-Big 12 type of year. He’s a really good player and a kid we have a lot of respect for. I’m glad that our senior responded and really carried us today, Cam McGriff did.”
The Sooners’ goal entering the contest was to strike an early punch and they did that. OU scored nine of the game’s first 11 points and bolted to a 21-11 lead with 11:34 remaining in the first half.
It was OSU’s counterpunch that flustered Oklahoma.
The Cowboys (14-13, 4-10) used a 16-2 run to wake up the GIA announced orange-clad crowd of 10,252.
The OU response wasn’t what Kruger expected. His team seemed to rush things and was too anxious to get the scoreboard back in its favor.
“When we were up 10, I thought a couple possessions there weren’t very good,” Kruger said. “We were pretty loose at times. When they got the lead, I thought we were trying to get it back right away. We didn’t have the attitude of grinding it out and doing what we needed to to work our way back.”
Oklahoma State led 42-36 at intermission and opened the second half with a 12-2 run.
Austin Reaves jump-started an OU comeback.
The Sooners cut the lead to 59-53 with 8:20 remaining to force an OSU timeout. Reaves had 11 of his career-high 24 points during that key stretch.
OSU then answered with a 17-2 run to put the game out of reach.
“We cut it to six and … they went on a big run and we couldn’t recover after that,” Reaves said. “A couple of shots didn’t fall and they were making shots. That’s how basketball goes.”
Kruger did like to see Reaves’ aggressiveness. He wasn’t settling for 3-point shots, but attacked the basket. He drew 10 fouls on OSU players.
“We cut it to six there in the second half and he was a large part of that,” Kruger said. “His aggressive attitude and getting downhill was a big reason for us getting to the line like we did.”
Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament resume took a dent on Saturday. Is that something Kruger is worried about that?
“We’re going to worry about the next game, like we do every one,” Kruger said. “Certainly it can go any direction for a lot of teams right now. Four games are left in conference play and we’ve got to have the attitude of each game being one that we have to have. That will be the same with the next four games.”