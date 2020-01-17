NORMAN — While Lon Kruger was explaining the battle against Oklahoma’s recent offensive woes, Austin Reaves was on Lloyd Noble Center’s other end taking extra shots.
The Sooners connected on a season-low 30.6% from the field in Tuesday’s 66-52 loss against visiting Kansas. Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek — considered OU’s “big three” on offense — were a combined 10-of-43 shooting from the field.
Kruger has seen plenty during a 37-year coaching career. He understands that streaky shooting can be part of the deal during a basketball season.
“You have to keep working at it. You have to get in extra shots,” Kruger said. “It’s a confidence thing as much as anything else. We’ve had a lot of good looks, but we have to make shots.
“We have to keep their heads up and keep them aggressive and keep pushing forward.”
The Sooners (11-5 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12) will try to overcome a two-game losing streak in Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest against TCU. Game time is 1 p.m. in Norman.
Kruger has mentioned during recent weeks that shot selection needed to improve.
The OU coach said his team did a better job against the Jayhawks, but numerous shots rattled in and out of the basket.
“We’d take those shots any day of the week,” Kruger said. “Doo has especially been making those shots. Brady has been shooting the ball well. Kansas is a good defensive team. We competed pretty good for good shots -- we have to compete better.”
The shots that went in-and-out “are a hard thing on a shooter," Kruger said. "They’re right there. You expect those to go in and when they don’t, it works on you a little bit. We have to play through that. That’s what basketball players have to do.”
Doolittle (16.8 points per game), Reaves (15.1) and Manek (14.3) are one of the top scoring groups in the country. Only two other major conference teams have three players averaging at least 14 points.
KU coach Bill Self said slowing the trio was an important piece to his game plan against the Sooners.
When all three are struggling offensively, it’s important for others to pick up the slack.
“That’s why it’s big for me and (Jamal Bieniemy) to step up along with Jalen (Hill) and the other guys,” De’Vion Harmon said. “In the last game, they missed shots that they make every day in practice. You have off nights like that, but when you have off nights like that, you can’t really let it control how you play the game.”
“They’re fine. I know they are going to hit those shots on Saturday against TCU.”
Getting a win is important for OU.
“The formula is to protect that home court,” Kruger said. “We’ve won one on the road and lost one at home. It balances the scale there. We’ve got to get back to protecting the home court.”