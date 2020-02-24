OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s past three basketball games have left their NCAA Tournament resume bruised and their leading scorer literally broken.
Kristian Doolittle suffered a broken nose in Saturday’s Bedlam loss at Oklahoma State. He will be fitted for a protective mask on Tuesday, just hours before OU tries to snap a three-game losing streak in an 8 p.m. contest against No. 22 Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Doolittle, who said he has never broken a bone before, described the injury.
“Early in the second half, I got elbowed after a lay-up. Then I had to come out of the game,” said Doolittle, who also has two black eyes. “I realized when I put my hand on my nose, it wasn't straight anymore. So, I had to go back to the locker room, tried to adjust it back there. It didn't work. I'll have it fixed for the next few days.”
Doolittle said Monday’s temporary mask was “not pleasant at all” and he was asked how his breathing was during a Chesapeake Energy Arena practice session.
“It’s kind of hard to tell because we didn’t really go up and down that much today,” Doolittle said. “But only one nostril works, so I’ll deal with that during the game.”
It’s not only Doolittle’s response that will be monitored on Tuesday night. How will this OU team react to their first three-game losing streak, especially with their Tournament hopes dwindling?
Current projections have Oklahoma (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) firmly as a bubble team and some have them possibly playing in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.
With four regular-season games remaining, is there a sense of urgency that this could be a make-or-break time for the program?
“Sure. Absolutely, even though you're focused on one game, you still realize you're running out of games,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “We've got to win more games, like a lot of teams at this point in the season, if you're going to qualify for postseason. A lot of teams are in that point that we are in right now. We've gotta win some more and can't stop and think you're okay, that's for sure.”
Texas Tech (18-9, 9-5) has won five of six. Like Oklahoma, the Red Raiders were stung at OSU in a Feb. 15 game but are coming off an impressive 87-57 win at Iowa State on Saturday.
The Red Raiders outlasted the Sooners with a 69-61 win in Lubbock on Feb. 4. The game featured 17 lead changes (the most of any OU game this season) and was tied at 56 late in the second half.
“They're playing well. Just coming off a very good performance at Iowa State, where a lot of different guys played well,” Doolittle said. “They're gonna do what they do. Coach (Chris) Beard does a great job with them. And they've played with great conviction, great confidence. And move the ball, guard well and they do everything well.”
Kruger was asked if there is more frustration or motivation at this point of the season.
“Hopefully, motivation as a result of the frustration, perhaps,” Kruger said. “Whatever it takes to be more fired up about bouncing back … we’ve played three in a row where we haven't got the result that we want, you know, Baylor, Kansas and now Oklahoma State.
“So, we've gotta bounce back and play better.”