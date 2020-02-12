NORMAN — Oklahoma always has tunnel vision in regard to the basketball schedule. The next game is always the most important win.
Iowa State appears to have been deep in Kristian Doolittle’s mind since the Sooners’ lopsided loss in Ames last month, and the senior wanted to avenge that defeat.
The Sooners used a balanced attack to capture a 90-61 triumph over the visiting Cyclones on Wednesday night.
Six Oklahoma players scored in double figures — Doolittle (20 points), Brady Manek (18), Alondes Williams (14, all in the second half), Austin Reaves (12) and Jamal Bieniemy (12).
“We had high-intensity practices leading up to this game, especially with the way we got beat at their place,” Doolittle said, referring to an 81-68 loss in Ames. “We had some revenge that we had to give back to them. We can check that off the list and get ready for Kansas.”
The Sooners (16-8, 6-5 Big 12) will ride momentum of consecutive wins into Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest at KU.
“We have a chance to go into Lawrence and play our best,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “It’s always a challenge, of course, but our guys look forward to it.”
The 90 points is the second-highest total for the Sooners, and it was a complete team effort.
Jamal Bieniemy’s 3-pointer opened the game as Oklahoma was able to attack the Cyclones relentlessly.
Iowa State (10-14, 3-8) was harmed by one first-half play which really set the tone for an ugly finish for the visitors.
ISU coach Steve Prohm pointed at Reaves’ 3-pointer to end the first half.
“It was a total mishap on the last play (on offense) and then we gave up a 3 and 50 points in the second half,” Prohm said. “We were horrendous defensively … we just got smacked.”
Reaves was asked about his momentum-shifting shot: “It was good to see it go in and just to get the score up a little more. Jamal found me, and I just let it go.”
OU quickly turned a 40-36 halftime advantage to a double-digit lead midway through the second half.
“Defensively, we started to pressure the ball and get turnovers,” Bieniemy said. “Alondes picked it up in the second half and played really well and gave us a boost. All that combined, just helped us push the lead up.”
Kruger was excited about the team’s offensive balance.
“It was good. I think the guys felt great satisfaction from the way they played, moving the ball for each other, stepping up, making shots, making plays for each other,” Kruger said. “So really good. I thought again defensively kind of turned it up a little bit, which created some offense. Jamal gets a couple of deflections there early in the second half, creates offense in transition, again a lot of different guys made good plays.”
The Kansas game starts a tough five-game stretch for the Sooners. After KU, OU plays Baylor at home, visits rival Oklahoma State, welcomes Texas Tech to town and then ends with a trip to West Virginia.