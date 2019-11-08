MEN'S BASKETBALL
OU vs. Minnesota
7 p.m. Saturday, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
BTN, KAKC-1300
OKLAHOMA (1-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bieniemy;6-5;2.0;11.0
G;Reaves;6-5;23.0;6.0
G;Harmon;6-1;23.0;3.0
F;Manek;6-9;16.0;5.0
F;Doolittle;6-7;0.0;0.0
MINNESOTA (1-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Willis;6-5;17.0;8.0*
G;Carr;6-2;18.0;8.0*
G;Kalscheur;6-4;9.0;4.0*
F;Demir;6-9;10.0;2.0
F;Oturu;6-10;16.0;10.0
*Assists per game
Notes: This game is in partnership with Coaches vs. Cancer. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger has been a member of the organization’s council since 2007. … De’Vion Harmon scored 23 points to lead OU to a season-opening win against UTSA. He’s the first OU freshman to score that many points in his debut since Alvin Adams had 34 in 1972. … Austin Reaves also scored 23 against UTSA. … This starts a long stretch of road and neutral-site games. OU will only play two home games in a 45-day stretch (William & Mary on Nov. 18 and Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 21). … OU joins Seton Hall and Wake Forest as major-conference teams to play seven of its first 10 games away from home. … Minnesota is coached by Richard Pitino. … The Gophers defeated Cleveland State 85-50 in their home opener.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World