OKLAHOMA CITY — Brady Manek was a young boy when the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets played at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The Oklahoma junior started in last season’s 80-48 win over Wichita State in the downtown OKC arena and, on Saturday, returns to the ’Peake when the Sooners host Mississippi State at 1 p.m. in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game.
“It’s pretty cool to do my second game there. It’s a cool environment. It’s a different scene for the team. It’s a really cool place to play,” Manek said.
Manek is starting to hit a stride offensively. He’s coming off 31- and 21-point performances over TCU and top-ranked Baylor, respectively, connecting on a combined 11 3-pointers.
“My confidence level is pretty high. You have good games. You have bad games,” Manek said. “I had a bad game a few games ago. Getting off to a better start in these last two helps a lot.
“I think we just have to have more guys step up and more guys put the ball in the hole. If we all get our confidence up and we get defensive stops and we run in transition, it will help.”
OU (12-6) is coming off an impressive game at No. 1 Baylor, missing on a shot to take the lead in the final seconds of a 61-57 setback.
“We’ve had a couple of good days of practice (but) disappointed, of course, of not being able to quite be able to pull that one out on Monday,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought the guys played much better in the second half. They rebounded the ball better, better execution offensively. The defense looked pretty good throughout. We have to keep getting better. This group keeps practicing well so I think we’ll do that.”
Added Kristian Doolittle: “We should have won. That’s my biggest takeaway. It came down to the last play. We had a few turnovers there at the end that really cost us. Boxing out. They killed us on the glass in the first half. We did a better job in the second. But when you look back and see ‘what if’ situations. … Now we just have to put that us behind us and focus on Saturday.”
Rebounds will be a point of emphasis, especially after allowing 12 offensive rebounds in the first half against Baylor. The Bears used it to their advantage with second-chance points to create a healthy lead.
Kruger said the Sooners must be more physical against a strong Mississippi State team that has won three consecutive games.
“The guards can get down in there and help a little bit more where you have five guys in the paint,” Kruger said. “Just make it more of a focus every possession. We realize that Mississippi State is statistically a better rebounding team than Baylor. We know what lies ahead. We know how hard we have to work to try to limit their second shots.”
The Sooners will have to mark Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, a 6-10 sophomore who is coming off a 26-point, 13-rebound performance against Arkansas. Perry is the only SEC player averaging a double-double. He enters Saturday’s contest averaging 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
“They’ve got statistically the best offensive rebounding team in the country. Our guys know that. Hopefully we can make progress from Monday night,” Kruger said.