OU MENS BB

Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves puts up a shot against UTSA at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Nov. 5, 2019. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman

 SARAH PHIPPS

Men’s basketball

Oklahoma vs. Oregon State

10:30 p.m. Tuesday

Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2, KTBZ-1430

Oklahoma (2-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Bieniemy 6-5 8.5 6.5

G Reaves 6-5 23.0 6.0

G Harmon 6-1 15.5 3.5

F Manek 6-9 16.5 7.5

F Doolittle 6-7 10.0 10.0

Oregon State (2-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Thompson 6-5 11.5 5.5*

G Reichle 6-5 12.0 5.5

F Tinkle 6-7 26.0 10.5

F Hollins 6-6 3.5 3.0

F Kelley 7-0 16.5 7.5

*Assists per game

Notes: Oklahoma and Oregon State will meet in a neutral-site battle at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. … Transfer Austin Reaves is averaging 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his first two games at OU. … The Sooners only allowed 11 points in the final 12 minutes in a 71-62 win over Minnesota. … Jalen Hill missed the second game (concussion protocol) but is expected to return against Oregon State. … Kristian Doolittle had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his season debut. … Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle — son of Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle — is the Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 26 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over Iowa State and Cal State Northridge. … Oklahoma has won the four previous meetings between the schools.



