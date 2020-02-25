OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s three-headed monster showed up strong in Tuesday’s 65-51 win over No. 22 Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Kristian Doolittle (19 points), Brady Manek (15) and Austin Reaves (11) powered the Sooners’ offense, and a stingy defense handcuffed the Red Raiders all evening.
It was the just the second time in the past 11 games that OU’s high-scoring trio has all finished in double-figure scoring.
It was also a much-needed win for Oklahoma. During Tuesday’s ESPN broadcast, Joe Lunardi reported that the Sooners were among his final four in the 68-team NCAA Tournament. A loss would have dismissed OU from his projected field.
“That’s an NCAA Tournament team,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said about OU.
Doolittle was wearing a protective mask to guard his broken nose and many wondered how he would react in his first game with it.
“It’s not something that I would like to do again, but I have to wear it for the rest of the season,” Doolittle said with a smile. “It affected me a little bit. The hardest thing was breathing. I got taken out a few times. I was winded but was able to fight through that in the second half and just able to play the game.”
Noted Beard, “I told the team for two days — and I’m proud to say this —about how much respect I have for Doolittle. He’s been in the league for a long time. He was playing Big 12 basketball when guys were still lacing up in high school.
“He was not going to let his team lose tonight. … Doolitte was the best player on the floor tonight.”
Austin Reaves opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Sooners wouldn’t trail in the conference game.
The junior — coming off a career-high 24-point performance in the loss at Oklahoma State — scored all of his points in the first half.
Manek didn’t hit a 3-pointer but was strong in the paint for OU, which improved to 17-11 overall and 7-8 in the Big 12.
While attention will be given to the Oklahoma attack, it was the defense that provided a huge boost.
Texas Tech’s lowest-scoring game before Tuesday night was in a 57-52 home loss against Baylor. The Red Raiders are now 0-6 when not scoring at least 62 points.
They shot 33.3% from the field at the Thunder’s home court.
“A lot of that has to do with Kur (Kuath, who had five blocks),” guard Jamal Bieniemy said. “He played great protecting the paint. On the perimeter, we guarded and were able to get stops throughout the game.”
The Sooners led 32-22 at intermission. Texas Tech’s top scorer, Jahmi’us Ramsey, sat after picking up two early fouls and ended scoreless for the first time while playing for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech was coming off a Saturday road win where it scored 51 first-half points.
Oklahoma hits the road on Saturday for a 3 p.m. game at No. 20 West Virginia. The Sooners defeated the Mountaineers 69-59 in Norman on Feb. 8.
Next week, the Sooners host Texas and play at TCU to wrap up the regular season.
All are opportunities for the Sooners to strengthen their NCAA resume.
“These last four games will determine if we make it or not,” Doolittle said. “We have to play with more urgency and readiness and attention to detail as we go forward.”