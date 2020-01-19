Redemption was a big goal during Oklahoma’s win over TCU on Saturday.
The Sooners were still bruised by a 30.6% shooting effort in the previous loss to Kansas. There easily could have been a hangover, but senior Kristian Doolittle wouldn’t allow that.
“We know we’re much better shooters than what we showed the last time out,” Doolittle said after OU’s 83-63 home triumph over Baylor. “That was a point of emphasis for us after the Kansas game. Getting more shots and practicing shots that we’re going to get in the game. I feel like we did a pretty good job, collectively.”
OU (12-5 overall, 3-2 in Big 12) will be looking to carry that momentum into a Big Monday game at No. 2 Baylor. Tipoff is 8 p.m. in Waco for the ESPN contest.
Shot selection has been a recent point of emphasis for Oklahoma’s basketball team. The Sooners displayed crisp ball movement against TCU that resulted in 20 assists, the most against a Big 12 opponent since registering 24 against Oklahoma State on Jan. 3, 2018.
“When you make shots, you’re gonna get more assists, of course. But I thought the guys moving the ball helped to make shots and then of course finishing shots to create assists,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Yeah, it was the best ball movement we’ve had a in while. Guys did a really good job of driving and kicking and making the extra pass.”
Jamal Bieniemy had seven assists and Austin Reaves added five against the Frogs.
Brady Manek finished with a career-high 31 points against TCU, with his last two free throws in the final minute giving him 1,001 points during his career.
Like his teammates, Manek didn’t shoot the ball well against Kansas. The junior went 4-for-16 from the field in the 66-52 setback to the Jayhawks.
“I didn’t shoot it well at all versus Kansas. I think it played well into me wanting to bounce back,” Manek said after the TCU victory. “It frustrated me all week, it tore me. But I bounced back. Teammates helped me, found me when I was open. I thought we moved the ball well today. We played well as a team.”
That offensive execution will be needed to compete with the Big 12’s best team on Monday night.
Baylor (15-1, 5-0) will take a 14-game winning streak into the contest. They’ve won five of the past six meetings against OU including a season sweep last season.
The Bears are stingy on defense. The program ranks seventh nationally in scoring defense and only allows an average of 58.6 points per game. Four of its five Big 12 opponents this season have been held to 55 points or fewer.
“Baylor’s great, just like a lot of teams in the league. They’re one of the top one or two ranked teams in the country right now, and deserving of that,” Kruger said. “Very good team. Scott (Drew) does a great job. They got size. They got terrific guard play and our guys know what the challenge is but I know they won’t shy away from it. They’re looking forward to it.
“We got one day in preparation, which isn’t great but that happens for all teams from time to time. But they’re good. We have to go down there and battle like crazy and play well.”