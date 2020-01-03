NORMAN — Brady Manek is one of only three Oklahoma players who has faced Big 12 competition.
The junior forward had a strong message for his teammates who will make their league debuts at noon Saturday in a home game against Kansas State.
“It’s going to be tough,” Manek said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the bottom or the top of the Big 12. You’re coming to play every day.”
OU has started 9-3. Two of the losses came at tough road venues (Wichita State, Creighton), which can be a learning experience for a young team.
“(Those losses) prepped us well for what lies ahead in conference games. Hopefully we learned a lot from that,” coach Lon Kruger said this week. “The value of each possession … we’ve taken pretty good care of the ball relative to turnovers, but our shot selection has to improve. Which, again, there is usually a lot of leash in nonconference games. Now that will tighten up a little bit and we’ll shoot it better.”
Like Manek, Kruger has told the nine new players there will be much more contact and physical play. Rebounding remains critical, and improvement is needed in that area for the Sooners.
“We have to value each possession. You can’t be up six and make one casual play be an eight-point run for the other team,” Kruger said.
Kruger is still searching for roles and rotations.
The Sooners’ top three scorers — Manek, Kristian Doolittle (available Saturday after a one-game suspension) and Austin Reaves — have established themselves, but fitting the other pieces continues to be a pressing issue.
“Jamal (Bieniemy) has come along and is doing really well. I think he’ll make more shots,” Kruger said. “De’Vion (Harmon) is playing his best basketball right now and energizing us coming off the bench. He’s handled that remarkably well with a great attitude and a great work ethic. Alondes (Williams) is still going to give us a lot more. We’re trying to inch him along perhaps to play with more confidence and make some shots, which I think he can do down the stretch.
“It’s still a work in progress, maybe more so than we’d like at the start of conference play, but maybe not surprisingly given that we have nine new guys.”
Bieniemy joins Manek and Doolittle as the only players with Big 12 experience.
K-State (7-5) is going through a transition season after being hit hard by graduation after winning the Big 12 regular-season championship.
The Wildcats — who have defeated OU seven of the past 10 games — are paced by guards Xavier Sneed (14.4 points per game) and Cartier Diarra (12.8). K-State is coming off a hard-earned 69-67 home victory over Tulsa.
“Tough, physical, hard-nosed (team),” Kruger said. “Bruce (Weber’s) team is always going to play very well and good basketball. We have to finish opportunities offensively strong and give them one shot on their end.
“As you expect, they are much different because of personnel. They graduated a great senior class and defending conference champions. They’ve got that culture and have those high expectations.”