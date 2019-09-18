OU vs Virginia NCAA tournament second round

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger applauds his team during the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, March 24, 2019.

 RICHARD SHIRO/AP Photo

NORMAN – Oklahoma will open the 2019-20 campaign with a heavy slate of road basketball games and also make its debut on Big 12 Now, the streaming media platform for the Big 12 Conference on ESPN+.

OU will play seven of its first 10 games away from Lloyd Noble Center, including a neutral-site games against Minnesota (Sioux Falls, S.D.) and Oregon State (Portland). OU will also take part in the four-team College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic with Stanford, Butler and Missouri in Kansas City, and also hit the road to play North Texas (Dec. 5), Wichita State (Dec. 14) and Creighton (Dec. 17).

The Sooners will open league play with a Jan. 4 home game against Kansas State. That will be one of three OU games features on Big 12 Now, along with a Jan. 18 home game against TCU and a Jan. 29 road game at Kansas State.

The regular-season opener against UTSA will be shown exclusively on Soonersports.TV on Nov. 5.

Bedlam resumes with a Feb. 1 game in Norman, and the in-state rivals will face each other on Feb. 22 in Stillwater. Oklahoma only has one Big Monday game on its conference schedule. The Sooners will play at Baylor on Jan. 20 in an ESPN contest.

Marquee conference games at Lloyd Noble will be Jan. 14 against Kansas and Feb. 25 against Texas Tech.

The Sooners’ exhibition opener is Oct. 29 against Southeastern Oklahoma.

Oklahoma 2019-20 home basketball schedule

Oct. 29: Southeastern Oklahoma (exh), 6:30 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 5: UTSA, 7 p.m., Soonersports.TV

Nov. 9: Minnesota, 3:30/7 p.m.^, Big Ten Network

Nov. 12: at Oregon State, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 18: William and Mary, 6 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 21: Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 25: Stanford, 8:30 p.m.*, ESPN2

Nov. 26: Butler or Missouri, TBD*, ESPN Network TBD

Dec. 5: at North Texas, TBD, TBD

Dec. 14: at Wichita State, TBD, TBD

Dec. 17: at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Dec. 21: UCF, 1 p.m., FSOK

Dec. 30: UTRGV, 6 p.m., FSOK

Jan. 4: Kansas State, 12 p.m., Big 12 Now (ESPN+)

Jan. 8: at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U

Jan. 11: at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN2/U

Jan. 14: Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN/2

Jan. 18: TCU, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now (ESPN+)

Jan. 20: at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Jan. 25: Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Jan. 29: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now (ESPN+)

Feb. 1: Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ABC

Feb. 4: at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN/2

Feb. 8: West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 12: Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Feb. 15: at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN/2

Feb. 18: Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Feb. 22: at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN/2/U

Feb. 25: Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN/2

Feb. 29: at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2/U

March 3: Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U

March 7: at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2

March 11-14: Big 12 Championship, ESPN Network TBD

^at Sioux Falls, South Dakota

*at Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City

Eric Bailey

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men's basketball teams.