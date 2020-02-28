Oklahoma’s victory over No. 22 Texas Tech this week provided much-needed support to its NCAA Tournament resume.
A Saturday win over No. 20 West Virginia would give the Sooners some breathing room as the calendar flips to March.
How do the Sooners take momentum into the 3 p.m. road game against the Mountaineers?
“We just played really hard from the get go (against Texas Tech),” OU guard Austin Reaves said. “So that’s something that you’ve got to take to Morgantown. They’re going to do the same thing, and it’s going to be a great environment.
“Your shot is not always going to fall. You can’t control that stuff. But you can always control how hard you play and the defense you play, so that’s a big thing to take.”
The Sooners (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) held Texas Tech to 33.3% shooting and a season-low 51 points.
Oklahoma was able to stifle West Virginia’s offense in a 69-59 win on Feb. 8 and OU coach Lon Kruger expects another grind of a game.
“They’re tough, physical, big, like always,” Kruger said. “Just based on their record, they’re very good at home. Very physical, rebound the basketball. Pressure defensively. All of the things that we know about West Virginia, so won’t be anything unusual. It will be very challenging and it will be tough.”
The Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8) have won 13 of 14 games at WVU Coliseum. Their only home loss came against top-ranked Kansas.
OU and West Virginia are tied for fourth place in the Big 12 standings and Saturday’s outcome could play a factor in seeds for the conference tournament.
“They pressure the ball for 40 minutes,” Reaves said. “You’ve just got to stay sound and do the fundamentals right. That’s the biggest thing. If we do those things right and take care of the ball, we like our chances.”
The Sooners expects to have Kristian Doolittle back in the lineup. The senior forward had surgery Thursday to correct a broken nose. He’ll have to wear a protective mask for the rest of the season.
Reaves admired Doolittle’s 19-point game in the Texas Tech victory.
“It’s big-time. I mean, I broke my nose my junior year of high school. It don’t feel good. It’s a struggle to breathe. It’s a struggle to sleep. So I know all of those things are playing a factor,” Reaves said.
“When it comes game time, you’ve just got to flip into another switch, and that’s what he did. And he’ll continue to do that. He’s a great player, great teammate. He’s just going to do that for us.”