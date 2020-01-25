OKLAHOMA CITY — The Chesapeake Energy Arena crowd rode an emotional wave in the waning moments of Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Mississippi State.
The Sooners didn’t score in the final 2 minutes, 19 seconds of the 63-62 victory over the Bulldogs. They had a key offensive rebound that drew cheers, bad shots that caused groans and a final defensive stop that led to sighs of relief.
OU coach Lon Kruger doesn’t show his feelings often. But his postgame speech to his team posted on the school’s basketball Twitter account edged toward joy.
“That was a great win,” Kruger said. “The exciting thing is we can still take it to another level, right? I’m proud of you. That’s a gritty win. A lot of good plays.”
The Sooners improved to 5-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge following the one-point victory and are now 13-6 overall heading into the final 12 games of their schedule.
Mississippi State (12-7) only led for 23 seconds before the Sooners put together their final burst.
D.J. Stewart hit a layup with 4:15 remaining to give the Bulldogs momentum and their first lead at 58-57. It also forced Kruger to call timeout.
OU didn’t panic. Austin Reaves hit a jump shot at the free-throw line and, after a defensive stop, Brady Manek’s dunk off a nice Kristian Doolittle pass made it 61-58 with 3:16 left. Mississippi State hit a free throw, but Manek’s reverse layup off a Reaves pass made it 63-59 at the 2:19 mark.
“It was big. They came back. They had been battling to stay close and then they take the lead late. I thought our guys responded well (and) made a big bucket coming out of the timeout,” Kruger said. “(OU had) a good stop defensively. I thought our guys did a good job of battling there.”
Tyson Carter’s 3-pointer cut the OU lead to 63-62 with 70 seconds remaining. Reaves missed back-to-back shots sandwiched around a Jamal Bieniemy offensive rebound.
Mississippi State had no timeouts remaining and Robert Woodard’s potential game-winning shot hit off the back of the rim. When the horn buzzed, the partisan OU crowd of 6,442 could finally relax.
“Woodard’s such a good player, I think he probably liked the shot that he got. And it looked good,” Kruger said. “But Doo had a good contest and then obviously the clock ran out before the rebound.
“Any time in that position, you just want to take away the fast layup. You want to try to avoid the three in transition. But again, a lot of times, games are lost there by just a guy getting the ball and going downhill. I thought Jamal’s (initial) stop of the ball was critical.”
OU stormed to a quick 22-9 lead over the Bulldogs midway through the first half.
The Bulldogs played much of the game without star forward Reggie Perry, who picked up his second (personal) and third (technical) fouls on one possession midway in the first half.
Perry entered as the only SEC player averaging a double-double. He finished with seven points and six rebounds in only 21 minutes.
OU reserve Alondes Williams provided a much-needed spark.
After Mississippi State tied the game at 38, the junior college transfer sank a 3-pointer and then stole a Bulldogs pass on their next possession, which led to a breakaway dunk to make it 43-38 with 14:43 remaining.
“That was a game-changer for us,” said Manek, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “I think we were kind of down. We hadn’t scored in the half and they cut it back to a tie game. That was a big play and kind of brought the spirit up of the team.”
Williams’ dunk brought the Chesapeake crowd — which included former OU star Trae Young — to its feet. Williams ended with a personal-best 13 points.
Kruger said there was conference pride at stake.
“Absolutely. It’s not something you talk about a lot, but the guys … you know there’s a lot of buildup to it, a lot of exposure for the challenge part of it,” Kruger said. “So guys have that on their minds all of the time, so, yeah, it’s a little extra motivation.”
OU returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan, Kansas, when it tries to sweep the season series with Kansas State.