MEN’S BASKETBALL
UCF at Oklahoma
1 p.m. Saturday, Norman
FSOK, KTBZ am1430
OKLAHOMA (7-3)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bieniemy;6-5;4.5;3.7
G;Reaves;6-5;17.7;5.6
G;Harmon;6-1;8.4;2.6
F;Manek;6-9;14.3;5.9
F;Doolittle;6-7;17.2;9.0
UCF (9-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Fuller;6-5;6.5;2.8
G;DeJesus;6-2;11.0;2.2
G;Ingram;6-6;10.0;6.8
G;Green;6-4;9.6;1.9
F;Smith;6-11;14.3;6.1
Notes: Oklahoma returns home for the first time in a month when it hosts Central Florida on Saturday. … Kristian Doolittle is coming off his third consecutive 20-point game after getting 21 points and 15 rebounds at Creighton. … OU has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. … OU is one of only three major-conference teams to play seven of its first 10 games away from home; the others are Seton Hall and Wake Forest. … Austin Reaves (17.7 points) and Doolittle (17.2) rank among the top four in the Big 12 scoring race. … UCF, which is coached by Johnny Dawkins, has won six consecutive games.