NORMAN — Oklahoma didn’t have the court-storming moment that it craved on Tuesday night.
The Sooners hadn’t celebrated a win over a No. 1-ranked opponent at home since 1995 and, on this evening, an athletic and resilient Baylor team sure didn’t let it happen against it.
The Bears (24-1, 13-0 Big 12) put together big runs in both halves to keep OU at arm’s length in their 65-54 victory inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Baylor has won 23 straight games to set a Big 12 record. It also solved the Sooners for the seventh time in their past eight meetings while registering their third series sweep over Oklahoma in four seasons.
“Any game in the Big 12 on the road is going to be a grind and hard-fought,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Coach (Lon) Kruger’s teams don’t beat themselves.
“I’m really pleased with how the guys responded in the second half when the crowd got into it. We did a good job of executing and playing with a lot of poise.”
The Sooners (16-10, 6-7) cut the Baylor lead to 39-38 on Kristian Doolittle’s short jump shot with 12:42 remaining and the estimated crowd of 8,038 turned loud.
But the Bears proved why they are the nation’s No. 1 team.
Baylor used a 14-2 run — only allowing two Doolittle free throws and forcing five missed shots — to create a 52-40 lead with 8:17 left.
“Road games are tough, especially when you are the No. 1 team in the country,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler, who had a game-high 22 points. “You have to be tough-minded and our guys were tough-minded the whole time.”
The one-point deficit was the closest that Oklahoma got in the second half. Doolittle took a shot that would have given his team the lead, but it didn’t fall.
“It’s easy to say ‘what if’ or ‘what would have happened,’ and ideally you would take the lead and never give it back,” said Doolittle, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. “We missed an opportunity to take the lead.
“We had a lot of shots (tonight) that didn’t go in. I thought we did a good job of being patient to get a good look for us.”
Baylor’s knockout blow looked like it could come early. The Bears used a 23-5 run midway through the first half to build a 28-15 lead with 4:20 left before intermission.
During that stretch, the Sooners only made 2-of-16 shots from the field against a pesky Baylor defense that is among the nation’s best in handcuffing opponents.
“They are five guys who are very much together and connected defensively,” said Lon Kruger, whose team shot 36.5%.
OU ended the run when Jalen Hill hit a layup after rebounding Brady Manek’s airball 3-pointer.
Oklahoma was able to put together a spurt before halftime, scoring nine of the final 11 points to enter the locker room trailing 30-24.
Manek finished with 10 points, but he was just 1-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line. It was his second-lowest scoring game at home this season.
Baylor played without MaCio Teague, who is dealing with a wrist injury. The 6-foot-3 guard also missed Saturday’s game against West Virginia — his only two missed starts in 2019-20 — and he’s averaging 14.4 points and five rebounds a game.
The Sooners entered the game with six wins in eight tries against top-ranked opponents. It has won five straight contests before losing a 70-68 heartbreaker to Kansas on Feb. 24, 1997. That’s the last time that a No. 1 team visited Lloyd Noble Arena.
The Sooners enter the middle of their five-game gauntlet on Saturday. After facing No. 3 Kansas (an 87-70 loss) and No. 1 Baylor, OU travels to Stillwater for a meeting with Bedlam rival Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma wraps things up with a Feb. 25 game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, followed by a Feb. 29 game at West Virginia.
The OSU game will be important.
“We’re still not out of it,” Doolittle said. “The league is going so crazy that every game is important. We can’t overlook any game, especially on Saturday. It’s a rivalry game, a conference game … emotions will be high and a lot will be at stake in that game.”