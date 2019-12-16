MEN'S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at Creighton
7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.
FS1, KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Oklahoma (7-2)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bieniemy;6-5;5.0;3.8
G;Reaves;6-5;17.1;5.6
G;Harmon;6-1;9.0;2.9
F;Manek;6-9;14.0;5.8
F;Doolittle;6-7;16.8;8.3
Creighton (8-2)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Alexander;6-4;17.1;6.1
G;Zegarowski;6-2;19.4;4.1*
G;Ballock;6-5;12.5;5.2
F;Bishop;6-7;8.5;5.8
F;Jefferson;6-5;7.2;4.6
*Assists per game
Notes: Oklahoma will take part in the inaugural Big East/Big 12 Battle, which creates marquee non-conference games in December. The Big East currently leads 4-2 against Big 12 competition. … Kristian Doolittle has had back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in his career…. Doolittle was 0-for-4 from 3-point range last season, but is 10-for-15 this year. … OU has won four of the past five meetings between the schools, including last season’s 83-70 victory over the Bluejays in Norman. … Creighton carries a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s contest. … Creighton is 7-0 at home, with all wins by nine points or more.