University of Oklahoma Men's Basketball

Kristian Doolittle

 shevaun williams

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Creighton

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

FS1, KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Oklahoma (7-2)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Bieniemy;6-5;5.0;3.8

G;Reaves;6-5;17.1;5.6

G;Harmon;6-1;9.0;2.9

F;Manek;6-9;14.0;5.8

F;Doolittle;6-7;16.8;8.3

Creighton (8-2)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Alexander;6-4;17.1;6.1

G;Zegarowski;6-2;19.4;4.1*

G;Ballock;6-5;12.5;5.2

F;Bishop;6-7;8.5;5.8

F;Jefferson;6-5;7.2;4.6

*Assists per game

Notes: Oklahoma will take part in the inaugural Big East/Big 12 Battle, which creates marquee non-conference games in December. The Big East currently leads 4-2 against Big 12 competition. … Kristian Doolittle has had back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in his career…. Doolittle was 0-for-4 from 3-point range last season, but is 10-for-15 this year. … OU has won four of the past five meetings between the schools, including last season’s 83-70 victory over the Bluejays in Norman. … Creighton carries a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s contest. … Creighton is 7-0 at home, with all wins by nine points or more.

