MEN’S BASKETBALL

UTRGV at Oklahoma

6 p.m. Monday

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

FSOK, KTBZ-1430

UTRGV (4-8)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Levi 5-11 11.0 7.9*

G Jackson 6-3 14.7 2.9

F Raines 6-6 5.9 0.9

F Varner 6-7 12.1 5.9

C Bratton 6-8 5.1 3.2

*assists per game

Oklahoma (8-3)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Bieniemy 6-5 4.3 3.7

G Williams 6-5 6.9 2.4

G Reaves 6-5 16.6 5.9

F Manek 6-9 14.2 6.3

F Doolittle 6-7 16.7 8.9

Notes: Oklahoma hits the hardwood for the first time after a nine-day break when Texas Rio Grande Valley comes to Lloyd Noble Center. The Vaqueros are coached by former Lon Kruger assistant Lew Hill. … Kristian Doolittle is coming off his second Big 12 player of the week award. He averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. … Kruger began his career at Texas-Pan American (now UTRGV) in 1982. … The Sooners are 5-0 all-time against UTRGV, including a 91-76 road win in the season opener last year.

