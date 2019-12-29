MEN’S BASKETBALL
UTRGV at Oklahoma
6 p.m. Monday
Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
FSOK, KTBZ-1430
UTRGV (4-8)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Levi 5-11 11.0 7.9*
G Jackson 6-3 14.7 2.9
F Raines 6-6 5.9 0.9
F Varner 6-7 12.1 5.9
C Bratton 6-8 5.1 3.2
*assists per game
Oklahoma (8-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bieniemy 6-5 4.3 3.7
G Williams 6-5 6.9 2.4
G Reaves 6-5 16.6 5.9
F Manek 6-9 14.2 6.3
F Doolittle 6-7 16.7 8.9
Notes: Oklahoma hits the hardwood for the first time after a nine-day break when Texas Rio Grande Valley comes to Lloyd Noble Center. The Vaqueros are coached by former Lon Kruger assistant Lew Hill. … Kristian Doolittle is coming off his second Big 12 player of the week award. He averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. … Kruger began his career at Texas-Pan American (now UTRGV) in 1982. … The Sooners are 5-0 all-time against UTRGV, including a 91-76 road win in the season opener last year.