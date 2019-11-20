MEN’S BASKETBALL
Md.-Eastern Shore at OU
7 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
FSOK, KTBZ-1430
MD. E. SHORE (0-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bartley 6-1 4.6 3.2
G Anderson 5-7 5.4 3.4
G Gibson 6-4 6.2 1.2
G Frost 6-0 4.6 1.8
F Gyamfi 6-6 2.2 3.0
*Assists per game
OKLAHOMA (4-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Bieniemy 6-5 8.0 4.8
G Reaves 6-5 17.3 5.5
G Harmon 6-1 9.8 4.0
F Manek 6-9 13.3 6.3
F Doolittle 6-7 16.0 11.3
Notes: Oklahoma closes out its two-game homestand by hosting the Hawks in the second on-campus game of the Hall of Fame Classic. … The Sooners defeated a pesky William & Mary team 75-70 Monday. … OU has won all four games this season by a combined 40 points but has only led at halftime once. … The Sooners are only averaging nine turnovers a game, which is seventh-best nationally. … Austin Reaves is averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game. … Brady Manek has a team-high six blocks. … Maryland-Eastern Shore has lost five games by an average margin of 24.6 points. … The Hawks are coming off a 76-55 setback at Stanford on Tuesday night. … OU will face Stanford at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.