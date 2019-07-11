The Oklahoma men’s basketball team will face Stanford in the opening game of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, at the end of November, tournament officials announced Thursday.
Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. This is OU’s first appearance in the tournament.
OU will play a second-round game against Missouri or Butler, along with two “host-round” games in Norman — against William & Mary on Nov. 18 and Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 21.
The Sooners have played Stanford only three times in program history and trail the Cardinal 2-1 in the all-time series. The two teams last met in the first round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament, where Stanford defeated OU 80-67.
The 2019 edition of the Hall of Fame Classic also offers an opportunity for the Sooners to rekindle a rivalry with former Big 12 foe Missouri. The two schools have faced off on the basketball court 210 times, with OU holding a 113-97 lead over the Tigers all time. Missouri and OU last played in 2014.