Oklahoma seized an 89-76 exhibition game victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
Lon Kruger was more excited about gaining game film than the outcome, especially with a Nov. 5 regular-season opener against visiting UTSA quickly approaching.
“We did a lot of things OK. There are things we have to do better but it’s great to get things started and get some things on video and learn from it,” Kruger said. “The guys did a good job of making plays for each other and had some good stretches in the ball game. We have to have more of the good stretches and less of the poorer stretches. We’ll learn a lot from it.”
Brady Manek scored 23 points and De’Vion Harmon added 22 for Oklahoma. Jalen Hill had 11 points off the bench and Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves scored 10.
Three observations from the exhibition game:
Harmon had a solid debut
The heavily recruited point guard looked smooth running the offense for Oklahoma.
The 6-1 freshman connected on 10-of-15 shots and wasn’t afraid to attack the rim. He was asked how it felt to finally play a game at Oklahoma.
“I’m just blessed to be here. The man next to me gave me an opportunity when I was a freshman in high school and I pretty much took it and ran with it,” Harmon said, referring to Kruger. “He’s never left my side. It’s been a long process, but I’m happy to wear the crimson and cream. My first game is out of the way.
“Of course, just like coach said, we have a lot of things that we need to work on. But that’s the beauty of it. You play a game, you watch film, you fix it and then you get ready for the next game.”
There was one aspect that Harmon did not like.
“You’re talking about (attacking the rim), I’m looking at free throws,” he said. “I’ve been a 90-percent free throw shooter my whole life. I went 2-for-6 tonight, so I definitely got to get better at that. But it’s the first game.”
Manek versus Manek
Brady Manek competed against his older brother Kellen Manek, who is a transfer from Oral Roberts.
The younger Manek won the game and also outscored his brother 23 to 12 in the contest.
What was it like competing against Kellen Manek?
“It was pretty cool. They are a really good team. Having him on that good team and having that level of competition that we had out there, it was a lot of fun. It was really good for our family and our friends,” Brady Manek said. “He’s just a really good basketball player and he does what he does well.”
There was one instance where it looked like he could have dunked on his older brother.
“No. I just went to the hole,” Brady Manek said with a slight grin. “I think he probably made the right decision to not step over. But I was just going to the hole.”
Paying for likeness rights OK with Kruger
The NCAA made big news on Tuesday when it announced the Board of Governors announced on Tuesday that it voted unanimously to permit student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.
What does Kruger think about the decision?
“I hadn’t seen any details but I heard they had made that statement. It’ll change the game as we know it today for sure and hopefully it’s for the better,” he said. “Hopefully it’s great for the student-athletes and great for the programs involved. And I’m sure there’s a lot of discussion and a lot of moving parts going forward to determine what it really looks like a couple of years from now or whenever it goes into effect. But hopefully it’s great.”