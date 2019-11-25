Oklahoma allowed Stanford to score the game’s first 17 points and dropped their first game of the season, a 73-54 setback in a National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic semifinal contest on Monday night.
“We didn’t have the aggressiveness defensively. We certainly didn’t have the movement offensively,” Lon Kruger said during his postgame interview on OU radio. “I thought Stanford did things to take us out of confident movement. I thought the ball hung up a lot, just things we can’t do to be a good basketball team and we have to keep working on that.”
The Sooners (5-1) will play Missouri in a 6 p.m. third-place game on Tuesday at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.
Three takeaways from Monday’s loss:
Sooners plagued by yet another poor start
Stanford connected on seven of its first 10 shots to build a 17-0 lead on the Sooners. Oklahoma didn’t get on the scoreboard until Austin Reaves made a jumper with 14:23 remaining in the first half.
In five of the Sooners’ six games this season, Oklahoma has trailed at intermission. On Monday, the Cardinal took a 37-24 lead into the halftime locker room.
“Not the ideal way to open the ball game and then just didn’t do what we needed to,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought Stanford dictated from the start. They were sharper, they were crisper, they were moving much better. We were responding to them, especially in the beginning.
“It’s not the way you want to start a tournament, but certainly one that you have to learn from and we have a long way to go from here.”
The Sooners were able to draw within 17-10 with 11:40 to play, but couldn’t get any closer. Stanford’s led by as much as 24 points in the second half.
What was Kruger’s message to his team after the loss?
“Just how much harder we have to fight and how much we have to prepare to open ball games,” Kruger said. “We’ve opened ball games in a lackluster way and we have to have more enthusiasm, we have to have more outward emotion. Whatever it takes, we have to change the things we’ve been doing to open games better. That falls on each of us. We have to do a better job of promoting that.”
Shooting dooms OU
The Sooners couldn’t put the ball in the hoop from the field and the free-throw line.
Oklahoma shot a season-low 37.7% from the field and made only 4-of-17 shots from the 3-point line (23.5%).
It is the third consecutive game that the Sooners have struggled from the 3-point line. Against William & Mary, OU was 3-of-18 from the arc. Oklahoma managed a 4-of-16 effort from the 3-point line against Maryland Eastern Shore.
During the Hall of Fame Classic, Oklahoma is just 11-of-51 (21.6%) from the 3-point line.
The free-throw line wasn’t any kinder. The Sooners entered Monday’s contest as the Big 12’s top shooting team from the charity stripe. Oklahoma ended just 4-of-13 from the line: Austin Reaves 3-3, De’Vion Harmon 1-4, Kristian Doolittle 0-2, Kur Kuath 0-2, Victor Iwuakor 0-1, Alondes Williams 0-1.
Doolittle ended with a season-low four points. Jamal Bieniemy was held scoreless and in the past three games, he only has a combined two points.
Looking for positives
There weren’t too many bright spots, but Wiliams ended with a career-high 12 points off the bench. He connected on 6-of-10 shooting.
“(Williams) is very explosive,” Kruger said. “He has that ability to do that. We need that from him. He did that when he came into the ball game, attacked the rim and made some good plays.”
Reaves led the Sooners with 17 points.
“He’s a battler. He’s a competitor. He made some shots to stem the tide a little bit,” Kruger said.