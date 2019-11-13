Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and added a career-high 16 rebounds to power Oklahoma to a 77-69 victory over Oregon State in a game that finished early Wednesday morning.
The Sooners (3-0) led by as many as 20 points in the second half before keeping the Beavers at arm’s length in the final minute of the Phil Knight Invitational game played in Portland.
Austin Reaves knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 17 points. Jamal Bieniemy had 13 points and Brady Manek finished with 10 points.
“It was a great opportunity to win and learn. That’s a good combination,” OU coach Lon Kruger said on his postgame radio interview.
Three takeaways from the late-night/early morning victory
Doolittle’s team
Doolittle is the lone senior on the Sooners’ roster and he showed his veteran leadership against Oregon State.
His 15-foot jumper before the buzzer gave the Sooners a 33-32 lead at intermission, as he scored his team’s final nine points of the first half. His 3-pointer put OU up 66-46 with 7:12 remaining in regulation.
His 16 rebounds bested his previous best of 15 against Iowa State during his freshman season.
“Doo had one of his better nights. Sixteen boards is outstanding,” Kruger said.
Doolittle also had four assists, which is just one from his personal best.
Second-half clampdown
Oklahoma locked down defensively while gaining a large lead in the second half.
Oregon State was only 1-of-13 shooting during a nine-minute stretch, which sparked the Sooners during a 21-3 run.
It is the second consecutive game that defense carried the Sooners in the second half. In last Saturday’s win over Minnesota, Oklahoma went on a 23-4 run over a 10-minute span in the 71-62 triumph.
“Defensively, we gave up 12 points in the first 13 minutes of the second half,” Kruger said. “That was a great stretch when we built a 20-point lead. A lot of guys played great.”
Kuath sighting
Kur Kuath only played five first-half minutes, but the 6-10 forward brought energy off the bench.
Kuath had four points, but it was the junior's steal and blocked shot that probably impressed OU fans.
Kuath will be a help with his defensive presence in future games. He had 117 blocks during his last full season at Salt Lake Community College.
As a team, the Sooners ended with four blocked shots led by Bieniemy’s two swats.