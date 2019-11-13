After Trey Phipps’ signature locked him to play college basketball at Oklahoma, the Booker T. Washington star couldn’t hold back his enthusiasm.
“It was so surreal,” Phipps said Wednesday. “It’s crazy and a dream come true. It’s awesome.”
Phipps is a high-scoring 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 18.3 points per game as a junior during the Hornets’ state championship season.
OU coach Lon Kruger was just as excited to add Phipps to his 2020-21 roster.
“He’s a guy who is a really good competitor and has a passion for the game,” Kruger said. “He’s a workout guy who loves being in the gym. He’s passionate to being at Oklahoma and really shoots it well. I’m really pleased.”
Phipps has scored 1,324 points during his first three years of high school. In AAU play this summer, he averaged 4.1 3-pointers per game and connected on 55.9% of his attempts (57-of-102).
Everyone will notice Phipps’ 3-point prowess, but it’s not his only asset.
“It’s the competitiveness. He’s a big-time competitor,” Kruger said. “He works hard. He has a great team-first attitude and has good basketball instincts.”
But what about his shooting ability?
“He has a quick release, great range and confidence that a shooter needs,” Kruger said.
Trey Phipps is the son of Hornets head coach Conley Phipps, who played at OU in 1985-87.
Kruger said being a coach’s son and how that translates to a college career varies by the individual. Trey Phipps has grown as a player under his father’s tutelage, he said.
“As the case this time, he’s been a basketball junkie all of his life,” Kruger said. “He’s grown up with his family and Conley, of course, was a good player and now an excellent coach. He’s living basketball every day.”
Phipps will join an OU roster that is expected to be largely intact next season. The only loss will be current senior Kristian Doolittle.