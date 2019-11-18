Kristian Doolittle accomplished a feat only Eduardo Najera and Blake Griffin had done in Oklahoma history, which buoyed his selection as the Big 12 player of the week.
Doolittle, a senior forward had 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in last week’s 77-69 win over Oregon State. Only Najera and Griffin had reached those numbers in a single game during the Big 12 era of OU basketball.
Coach Lon Kruger told the Tulsa World last week that he would like Doolittle to be more aggressive on offense during his senior season.
“It’s great to see him seeking more shots and attacking the rim more,” Kruger said. “I think we’ll see him get more and more comfortable if he continues to do that.”
Doolittle, a preseason all-Big 12 honorable mention selection, has had six double-doubles in his last 11 games.
The Big 12 weekly honor is the first of Doolittle’s career. He is also the program’s first player to earn the award since Christian James on Dec. 10, 2018.