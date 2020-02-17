The top-ranked Oklahoma men's golf team enters the final round of the Puerto Rico Classic in second place, one shot out of the lead.
The Sooners posted an 18-under par 270 on Monday at the River Course at the Rio Mar Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. With a two-day total of 551 (-25), OU trails No. 3 Georgia Tech (550) by a single stroke.
Alabama (561) and Clemson (562) are third and fourth, respectively.
OU's Garett Reband and Patrick Welch are tied for third individually with two-day totals of 7-under 137. Welch shot a 6-under 66 on Monday, with Reband shooting a 67.
The final round is set for Tuesday.