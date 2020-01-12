The No. 2 Oklahoma men's gymnastics team won its season opener late Saturday, claiming the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Sooners topped No. 5 Nebraska, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 13 Air Force and No. 17 Washington in a strong field, with a team score of 409.900.
OU won five of six events, and junior Alexei Vernyi finished first among NCAA gymnasts in the all-around with a career-high score of 81.300. Teammates Gage Dyer (80.850) and David Sandro (79.350) finished second and third, respectively.
Dyer and teammate Vitaliy Guimaraes shared the floor title, while Guimaraes took first in rings and vault.
The Sooners face No. 9 Ohio State and No. 14 Arizona State Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.