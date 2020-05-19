OU vs Texas Tech

Oklahoma's Brady Manek (35) grabs a rebound between Texas Tech's Clarence Nadolny (2), Chris Clarke (44) and Avery Benson (21) as Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle (21) watches during a men's NCAA college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Oklahoma won 65-51. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma has added another SEC school to its 2020 men’s basketball schedule.

The Sooners have agreed to a home-and-home series with Florida. The first contest will be played on Dec. 2, 2020 in Norman with a 2021 contest pegged for Gainesville.

OU coach Lon Kruger coached at Florida from 1990-96 and took the Gators to the Final Four in 1994. It will be the coach’s first return to UF as an opposing head coach.

This will be the fourth matchup between the schools. Florida has won two of the past three previous meetings, with OU capturing the last game – a 65-60 triumph in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantic.

The Gators’ last visit to Lloyd Noble Center was on Jan. 28, 2017, when Florida defeated OU 84-52.

Florida is a third SEC opponent for the Sooners in 2020-21. OU will face Arkansas on Dec. 12 at the BOK Center and, in January, will host an opponent in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

