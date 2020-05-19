Oklahoma has added another SEC school to its 2020 men’s basketball schedule.
The Sooners have agreed to a home-and-home series with Florida. The first contest will be played on Dec. 2, 2020 in Norman with a 2021 contest pegged for Gainesville.
OU coach Lon Kruger coached at Florida from 1990-96 and took the Gators to the Final Four in 1994. It will be the coach’s first return to UF as an opposing head coach.
This will be the fourth matchup between the schools. Florida has won two of the past three previous meetings, with OU capturing the last game – a 65-60 triumph in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantic.
The Gators’ last visit to Lloyd Noble Center was on Jan. 28, 2017, when Florida defeated OU 84-52.
Florida is a third SEC opponent for the Sooners in 2020-21. OU will face Arkansas on Dec. 12 at the BOK Center and, in January, will host an opponent in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Oklahoma's best: This year's top-10 high school football recruits
1. Ethan Downs
School: Weatherford Size: 6-4, 235 Position: Defensive end College: Oklahoma
Notable: A Rivals three-star recruit, Downs committed via Twitter last fall, saying he wanted to be a Sooner since he was 7 years old. Was OU’s first in-state commitment for the 2021 class.
2. Kendal Daniels
School: Beggs Size: 6-4, 235 Position: Free safety College: Undecided
Notable: OU and LSU were among his finalists.
3. Collin Oliver
School: Edmond Santa Fe Size: 6-3, 210 Position: Linebacker/defensive end College: Oklahoma State
Notable: The junior and Rivals three-star recruit committed to Oklahoma State on May 15. His eight finalists were: Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.
4. Javion Hunt
School: Midwest City Carl Albert Size: 6-0, 196 Position: Running back College: Arkansas
Notable:On May 9, committed to Arkansas.
5. AJ Green
School: Union Size: 5-11, 180 Position: Cornerback College: Undecided
Notable: A three-star Rivals recruit, offers include LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
6. Jordan Mukes
School: Choctaw Size: 6-4, 192 Position: Defensive back College: Oklahoma
Notable: Three-star Rivals recruit is OU's fourth commitment for the 2021 class and the second from the state, joining Downs.
7. Keuan Parker
School: Booker T. Washington Size: 5-11, 175 Position: Defensive back College: Arkansas
Notable: On May 9, committed to Arkansas.
9. Tevin Williams
School: Stillwater Size: 6-1, 180 Position: Cornerback College: Baylor
Notable: The three-star Rivals recruit committed to the Bears on April 15.
10. Melvin Swindle
School: Oklahoma City Heritage Hall Size: 6-3, 290 Position: Defensive tackle College: Undecided
Notable: Oklahoma State is only in-state Division I school so far to offer the three-star Rivals recruit.
