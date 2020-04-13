Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger got an in-depth look at his newest basketball player during the 2019-2020 basketball season.
Umoja Gibson announced on Monday that he is transferring to OU after spending two seasons at North Texas. He was an All-Conference USA second-team selection last season after averaging 14.5 points and shooting 39.4% from the 3-point line.
“I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity to continue my education and to play basketball at the University of Oklahoma,” Gibson said via Twitter.
Gibson scored 21 points against the Sooners in an 82-80 home loss on Dec. 5.
Gibson was the second-leading scorer for the Mean Green, which was the C-USA regular-season champion.
The 6-1 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining. With pending NCAA legislation that could allow one-time transfer waivers, it is possible that Gibson could play next season. If it doesn’t pass, Gibson would have to sit out one season and would be eligible in 2021-22.
Gibson’s addition could help fill a void if he was immediately eligible. Jamal Bieniemy announced he was entering the transfer portal on Friday after starting 30 of 31 games at point guard for the Sooners.
According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Gibson wanted to play point guard at UNT, but C-USA player of the year Javion Hamlet plays the position.