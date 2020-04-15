Oklahoma officially welcomed two transfer guards to its basketball roster Wednesday.
Umoja Gibson (North Texas) and Elijah Harkless (Cal State Northridge) signed financial aid agreements to join the program. The Division I transfers will have to sit out one year unless the NCAA approves pending legislation allowing a one-time allowance for immediate eligibility for transfer players.
The players have two years of eligibility.
“Both Mo and Elijah are outstanding young men,” OU coach Lon Kruger said in a statement. “The coaches at their former programs really enjoyed coaching them. They both possess a strong desire to be good teammates, are self-motivated and want to work hard every day to make as much progress as possible. We’re excited to have them join the Sooner family.”
Gibson (6-1, 168 pounds) was UNT’s second-leading scorer in 2019-20. He averaged 14.5 points last season and connected on 86 3-pointers at a 39.4% clip. He connected on 99 3-pointers in his freshman season.
Harkless (6-4, 195) averaged 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for CSUN.
The guards join incoming freshman Trey Phipps, a 6-2 shooting guard who just completed his career at Booker T. Washington.
