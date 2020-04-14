Elijah Harkless announced his intention to transfer from Cal State Northridge to Oklahoma, the 6-foot-4 guard declared via Twitter on Tuesday night.
Harkless becomes the second player in as many days to use the transfer portal to move to the OU basketball program. North Texas guard Umoja “Mo” Gibson announced his decision to play for the Sooners on Monday. The duo is expected to send financial aid papers to Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Both players will have two years of eligibility remaining. With pending NCAA legislation that could allow a one-time transfer waiver, it is possible that they could play next season. If it doesn’t pass, the players would have to sit out one season and would be eligible in 2021-22.
Harkless averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Matadors, who finished 15-17 in the Big West Conference.