OU vs Texas Tech

Oklahoma's Jamal Bieniemy (24) shoots over Texas Tech's Andrei Savrasov (12) during a men's NCAA college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Oklahoma won 65-51. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy will enter the transfer portal after spending two seasons as the Sooners’ starting point guard.

The university confirmed the junior’s decision on Friday morning.

Bieniemy started 47 of the 65 games that he suited up for the Sooners, including 30 of 31 games this past season. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.0 rebounds as a sophomore while dishing out 87 assists.

He was OU’s only scholarship freshman in 2018-19, but played in every game and led the Sooners in assists and steals.

Oklahoma, coming off a 19-12 campaign, will be without two starters next season. Kristian Doolittle, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, completed his four-year career.

