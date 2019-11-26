Oklahoma has inched closer toward the College Football Playoff, moving up two spots to No. 7 in the latest rankings unveiled Tuesday night.
The Sooners, who advanced to the playoff in three of the past four years, have two more opportunities against ranked teams to impress the selection committee: Bedlam at No. 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday night and the Big 12 championship game against No. 9 Baylor on Dec. 7.
Ohio State overtook the top spot in the rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and Utah. Penn State and Oregon dropped to 10th and 14th, respectively, following losses last week.
In a surprise move, Baylor jumped five spots into the top 10 after beating a five-loss Texas team, a turn of events that could bode well for the Sooners with statement victories the next two weeks.
“We start with a clean sheet each week,” selection committee chairman Rob Mullens said on ESPN. “Baylor had the dominant win this week following the close loss against a highly ranked Oklahoma team. That added to their resume, where they already had two wins against ranked opponents, so we thought they deserved to be at No. 9.
“Obviously Oklahoma’s resume, with the win on the road at Baylor without (star receiver) CeeDee Lamb adding to (that) and that was their second win against a ranked opponent.”
OU may still need Utah to lose to move into the top four, despite Oregon’s substantial drop that would lessen the quality of a potential win against the Ducks in the Pac-12 title game.
“Utah, who’s been ahead of Oklahoma since we’ve seen these rankings, if they win out and take care of business … I think it would be hard for the committee personally to move Oklahoma eventually past Utah into that (No.) 4 spot,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said during the rankings reveal.