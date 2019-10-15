Added emphasis on takeaways
The Oklahoma defense is experiencing a turnaround season under first-year coordinator Alex Grinch, but there is always room for improvement. The emphasis for the Sooners has been on creating more turnovers after totaling seven through six games, including three forced fumbles.
“We’ve got to get the ball out, for sure,” defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles said. “When they make a play, we’ve got to make a highlight.
“When the ball is in the air or if the quarterback makes a bad decision, we have to make them pay for it. We have to make sure that’s consistent with our defense. That’s something that we will get better at.”
In OU’s 34-27 win Saturday against Texas, it didn’t force any turnovers but did record nine sacks and held the Longhorns to 310 yards.
“It’s (been) a couple of games where we haven’t had one,” coach Lincoln Riley said Monday. “We created a lot of havoc the other day. A lot of times when you do that, you’re going to force the quarterback into bad decisions.
“Now, we didn’t force Sam Ehlinger into too many bad decisions, but we did force him to hold on to the ball and sacked him a lot. There was a lot more disruption the other day, kind of more in tune of how we want it every week.”
Swenson, Ealy back in lineup
Left tackle Erik Swenson and right tackle Adrian Ealy were doubtful to play against Texas after not practicing much during the week because of injuries, but they were in the starting lineup and helped the Sooners average 7.3 yards per rush.
“Ealy and Swenson were doing pretty well after the game,” Riley said. “They’re still not 100%, but we’re going to do our best to get them as close as we can and we anticipate being able to work them a little bit more this week.”
OU’s run-game success, which ranks fifth nationally with 286.33 yards rushing per game, is a source of pride for the players paving the way, Swenson said.
“As an offensive line, that’s one of our main focuses,” he said. “We’re not really a big stats team ... but the rushing yards are probably the biggest stat that we focus on. It’s good now, but it’s not where we want it to be.”
Brooks returns to action
Running back Kennedy Brooks played last week for the first time since being hit by a blindside block against Texas Tech on Sept. 28. He missed the following game against Kansas as a precaution.
“You know, it was scary,” Brooks said Tuesday. “You don’t know if your season is over. But I’m blessed to play and blessed to be part of this team.”
Against Texas, Brooks rushed 10 times for 105 yards. On the season, he is averaging 8.9 yards per carry.
“I really don’t focus on that,” he said. “I just go out there and do my job and do the best I can for the team. If it happens, it happens.
“It’s a blessing, don’t get me wrong. It’s amazing, but I give all the credit to the offensive line, coaches giving me a chance and working hard every day.”