Basquine, Gallimore win Don Key Award
Nick Basquine and Neville Gallimore were introduced as co-winners of the Don Key Award before Oklahoma’s game Saturday against TCU.
The award is named after former three-year starter Don Key, who had cancer surgery in 1981. Coach Barry Switzer established the award the next season.
According to OU, “Oklahoma coaches describe the award as the highest honor an OU football player can receive while playing for the Sooners. It goes to the player who best exemplifies the many superior qualities of Key, both on the field and in the classroom.”
“It’s a culmination of a lot of things,” Basquine said about playing at OU. “I was kind of counted out coming here. People didn’t think it was a smart move. Just making something of myself here and achieving my dreams, I think that’s a good example for a lot of people.”
Recent winners include Carson Meier and Dru Samia (2018), Dimitri Flowers, Jordan Smallwood and D.J. Ward (2017), Jordan Wade (2016), P.L. Lindley (2015) and Aaron Ripkowski (2014).
One final hug
Thirteen players were introduced to the Memorial Stadium crowd during senior night festivities. It was a special moment shared with family and friends.
Coach Lincoln Riley joined the OU staff in 2015 and has gotten to know the majority of their parents through the recruiting process.
“I know most of them now. They’ve been great. They’re supportive,” Riley said. “A lot of times you deal with them celebrating the good, (but) a lot of times it’s maybe when a player’s going through a tough thing. Just kind of different moments in life.
“Life kind of happens for these players and those parents are still a big part of it, and they’re still a big part of us doing our job. It’s not possible for us to do our job, which is to reach them the best we can without the help of people who know them way better than we ever will. So it’s always a fun working relationship. We’re lucky to have a good group of them.”
The seniors recognized at their final home games were Basquine, Grant Calcaterra, Dillon Faamatau, Gallimore, Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Mann, Connor McGinnis, A.D. Miller, Lee Morris, Parnell Motley, Marquise Overton, R.J. Proctor and Clayton Woods.
Calcaterra is a junior, but he retired from football this week. He led the team onto the field before the game.
Proctor, a graduate transfer from Virginia, didn’t have family with him, but was escorted by offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s wife Maryde.
Laying the foundation
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s time with five seniors is coming to an end.
It’s a bittersweet time for coach and player. Grinch is hopeful they feel 2019 was their best year, and he said they helped lay the foundation for the defense’s future.
“If they have their best year, we’ll have a chance to make some steps as a defense,” Grinch said. “We don’t have a ton of seniors, but the ones we do have, I appreciate the buy-in.”
Kelly returns
Linebacker Caleb Kelly made his 2019 debut on OU’s second defensive series. It was his first action this season after injuring his knee during spring drills.
After two plays, he came off the field to plenty of high-fives and helmet taps when the Sooners went to extra defensive backs on third-and-long.
Kelly, a senior, can play up to four games and maintain his redshirt status. With a win over TCU, OU would be guaranteed games against Oklahoma State, the Big 12 Championship game and the bowl game.
Hurts hits rare air
Hurts became just the third OU quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Hurts had 64 rushing yards in the first half boosted his season totals to 1,047 yards.
Jack Mildren had 1,289 yards in 12 games during the 1971 season. Kyler Murray had 1,001 yards in 14 games last season.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Hurts is the third player in major college history with 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing by the 11th game of a season. The feat was also accomplished by Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016 and ‘17 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2012 (Jackson in 2016 and Manziel won the Heisman Trophy).