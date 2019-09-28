Big 12 opener streak continues
Oklahoma’s Big 12 dominance starts from the beginning.
The Sooners’ 55-16 win against Texas Tech on Saturday extended their streak to seven straight conference-opener victories. OU’s last loss to start Big 12 play was to then-No. 15 Kansas State at Norman in 2012.
OU starts strong
The Sooners always start games with a lead.
Through four games, OU has yet to give up any points in the first quarter. Texas Tech did not score until a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Armand Shyne at the 11:44 mark of the second quarter.
Like Tech, every other opponent but South Dakota scored its first points of the game in the second quarter. South Dakota was shut out in the first half Week 2.
Hurts throws first INT at OU
OU quarterback Jalen Hurts went over three and a half games without throwing an interception.
Texas Tech safety Douglas Coleman intercepted Hurts in the third quarter Saturday. Coleman returned the pick for 40 yards into Sooner territory.
Hurts had thrown 56 passes this season before his first interception.
Dirty hit on Brooks
OU running back Kennedy Brooks was credited with the tackle during an interception return, but it was his last play of the game.
Texas Tech defensive end Eli Howard dove into Brooks’ knee near the sideline during the play. The Red Raiders were flagged for an illegal block because of the play.
Brooks was down for several minutes after the hit but walked off the field under his own power.
The seemingly dirty play fired up the OU sideline, leading to back-to-back personal fouls against the Sooners during Texas Tech’s following drive.
“They were pissed,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I was too. Other thing I told them was stop them. Nothing extra. That obviously didn’t work very good. We were emotional about it at that point. All the guys saw the play. Love how feisty and fiery we played, but it’s got to be under control too. Love how we responded. It was not ‘poor us.’ Let’s rise up and go do it, and we did it.”
Riley said after the game that Brooks could have returned but was held out as precaution. Howard also Tweeted an apology to his coach, athletic director and Brooks after the game.
Career day for Lamb
OU receiver CeeDee Lamb tallied the most touchdowns he’s ever had in a game Saturday.
Lamb caught three touchdown passes from Hurts, two of which were over 50 yards. His first was a 71-yarder in the second quarter. He pulled in another 14-yard score that same quarter. In the third quarter, Lamb shook a tackler on a long run to a 65-yard touchdown.
The long scores escalated Lamb’s receiving yards to 183 on six catches.
Local ties on opposing sideline
It was sort of a homecoming for Texas Tech’s first-year coach Matt Wells.
Wells has ties to the state of Oklahoma, especially in the Tulsa area. Wells graduated from Sallisaw High School and was also an assistant coach at the University of Tulsa. He was the head coach at Utah State before heading to Texas Tech.