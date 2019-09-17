A much better mood
What a difference one week can make. Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was more relaxed when meeting with reporters Tuesday following practice. His players’ performance Saturday in the 48-14 win over UCLA was the biggest reason.
“They played better. They did some better things against the best front that we’ve seen,” said Bedenbaugh, who was much more tense with reporters last week. “Still, like I told them and they understand, we have a long way to go. I was mad because I think we can be really good. It’s got to be very important. You have to work at it all the time. You have to go out there and do it on the field and you have to practice.
“I do think we had better practices last week and it showed up. We can get much better. I really believe that they think that and I think that. We’re heading in the right direction, but we still have a way to go to get where I think we can be.”
No game this week
OU coach Lincoln Riley refuses to call an open Saturday an off week because there’s always work being done during the season.
The offensive line is no different. Despite having no opponent Saturday, the Sooners are stepping back and focusing on themselves.
“Just getting a little better idea of schemes and angles and different things that we’re doing, but the most important thing is the fundamentals and the techniques, kind of getting back to that,” Bedenbaugh said. “As you get to prepare for a game, you don’t have a ton of time to do those things. This is a good time to do them.
“Obviously in a game, schemes change week by week. A lot of that — it’s an unfortunate situation, but it is what it is — you have to go scheme. So you practice every play that you have against every front, every blitz, every movement. The technique and the fundamentals kind of take a back seat. I wish it wasn’t that way. I wish we could practice three or four hours a day, but you just can’t.”
Team player
Lee Morris, a fifth-year senior, recorded his first two catches of the season in the victory over UCLA.
For a wide receiver who had 21 receptions and eight touchdowns last season, it was nice to get started this year.
“It felt good to touch the ball again,” said Morris, who left the game for awhile after taking a hit on his second reception. “Obviously had a nice little hit on my second one that kind of knocked the wind out of me. But that’s football, so I’m used to it. I’m good.”
Morris and Grant Calcaterra play the same slot position, and Morris said the two joked on the sideline that this time it was him, not Calcaterra, who absorbed a big hit against UCLA.
Morris said he wasn’t frustrated about not having any catches in the wins over Houston and South Dakota the first two weeks.
“We got the job done. We got the job done early in the South Dakota game. Against Houston, we handled business,” Morris said. “But that’s just part of the game. There will be times I won’t have targets and there’ll be other times I’ll have eight targets.”
Familiar face
Texas Tech and OU will have Saturday off on the calendar before opening the Big 12 schedule against each other on Sept. 28 in Norman.
Former OU secondary coach Kerry Cooks has a similar role on the Red Raiders’ staff.
Asked if he has any concerns about familiarity, Riley said, “We deal with that from week to week, whether it’s been a guy who’s worked on our staff or a guy you’ve known or worked with in the past. I mean, there’s so much crossover now that it’s kind of normal, honestly.
“Kerry did a great job here. He was an active recruiter. Was a very, very positive person in our room. Kids really respected the way he went about his business. So, yeah, a fun guy to be around, great family. Happy he landed at a great spot like Tech and certainly will always be a great friend.”