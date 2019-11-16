Lamb sidelined for Sooners
Oklahoma faced Baylor on Saturday without its top playmaker, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He made the trip to Waco, Texas, and warmed up as usual but didn’t play for undisclosed reasons.
Lamb averaged 136 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns in his previous four games. He entered this week tied for first nationally with 13 TD catches.
In Lamb’s absence, the Sooners targeted receivers Lee Morris and Charleston Rambo. Replacing Lamb at a punt returner was walk-on Drake Stoops.
Defense gets rare takeaway
The OU defense that forced only six turnovers through nine games secured a crucial takeaway in the third quarter. Cornerback Parnell Motley punched out the ball from running back JaMycal Hasty and it was recovered by Tulsa native Pat Fields.
Fumbles plague OU’s offense
Ball security was an issue for OU, which recorded four fumbles through three quarters and lost half of them. Both were by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who also threw an interception.
In the third quarter, Hurts was stripped of the ball near the goal line. Baylor recovered the fumble in the end zone, resulting in a touchback.
Record crowd for Baylor
Attendance Saturday at McLane Stadium was announced as 50,223, setting a record for the six seasons the stadium has been open.
Sooners endure rough start
OU had given up three first-quarter touchdowns this season before Baylor scored twice in the first Saturday. Including the fourth quarter last Saturday against Iowa State, the Sooners were outscored 51-10 in a three-quarter span.