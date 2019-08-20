Houston brings unknowns under new coach Holgorsen
With less than two weeks before the season opener, Oklahoma is turning its focus toward its first opponent, Houston. Making the game-planning process difficult is the Cougars having a first-year coach in Dana Holgorsen, who compiled a 61-41 record in eight seasons at West Virginia.
“One of the challenges is what elements from their previous tenure as a head coach (the Cougars will continue),” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Tuesday. “What you don’t want to imply is you know exactly what you will see here in a couple of Sundays. You go down a bad path when you do that.
“Certainly you have to lean on the video that you can find to kind of suggest maybe what you are going to see. It’s appropriate as you prepare your guys to not say that we’re playing West Virginia this Sunday.”
Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is coming off a junior campaign in which he led the nation with 27.5 points responsible per game despite missing two games with injury. He accounted for 50 touchdowns, an American Athletic Conference record.
“We have a lot of respect for him and how they are going to use him, it’s going to be wait-and-see,” Grinch said. “To pretend like we’re going to know exactly is naïve on our part. Lean on the film and make sure we’re playing with an effort to fix the plays that we don’t have a chance to rep in practice.”
Sylvie in rotation at nickel back
Since the season-ending injury to expected starter Tre Norwood two weeks ago, the Sooners have been weighing their options at nickel back.
“I see several guys (who) maybe didn’t realize the role that they might be thrust into,” Grinch said. “… But I will highlight Chanse Sylvie as a guy that hasn’t played in a while around here that has been playing hard. We kind of moved him down there to kind of get a look at him in that role and he’s done some good things.”
Sylvie missed almost all of last season with an injury, making his only appearance of the year in the Orange Bowl against Alabama. Brendan Radley-Hiles, who started 11 games as a freshman, is believed to be the leading candidate to replace Norwood.
“Bookie’s another one that has spent some time there, as well,” Grinch said about Radley-Hiles. “That’s one that is probably not a closed book yet in terms of who, what and how many will serve in that nickel role. Then (there’s) the trickle-down effect across the rest of the secondary.”
Linebacker Kenneth Murray said all of the defensive backs have seemingly ramped up their efforts in light of the loss of Norwood.
“Everybody back there is really working hard, so it’s a competition to see who’s going to be out there with us come Houston,” Murray said. “Obviously having competition is healthy. Having competition makes everybody better, so getting competition in within that group is really good for us.”
So far, ‘no issues’ with Redmond in return from blood clots
After being limited while battling blood clots last year, linebacker Jalen Redmond has been practicing full contact during the preseason.
“He’s been full go, no issues, no setbacks, no nothing,” Grinch said. “What’s the best use of him, we’re still trying to figure it out. Obviously, (he’s) a big body that can run. Believe me, we’ll find a spot for him. He’s only gotten better each and every day. He’s shown flashes and we’re excited about Jalen.”
Hall of famer Dixon to be honored at Houston game
Former Sooners defensive back Rickey Dixon will be among the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes. Dixon will be honored at the Houston game Sept. 1, and he will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.